Since he joined the Cardinals organization in 2016 and was named a roving pitching instructor in 2020, Jason Isringhausen had yet to serve in a coaching role with the Cardinals while at Busch Stadium.

That was until Friday when Isringhausen — a Cardinals hall of famer and the franchise’s all-time saves leader — joined the big-league club for the start of a seven-game homestand.

In his current role as a special adviser to player development, Isringhausen roves across St. Louis’ minor league affiliates to work with pitching prospects at various levels. His presence at Busch Stadium is intended to give him a sense of what it is like to coach in the big leagues, aid pitching coach Dusty Blake, and take what’s being used in the majors back with him to the minors.

“Just so we can kind of pick Dusty's brain and implement some of the analytical stuff that we do in the minor league so when these guys get up here, they're not overwhelmed with stuff,” Isringhausen said. “It helps with the Triple-A and Double-A guys.”

While working with various Cardinals pitching prospects, Isrinhausen is regularly bombarded with messages and calls each night once minor league games wrap up and starters and relievers check in with him for feedback.

“It all depends on who is pitching,” Isringhausen said. “... It's just part of the process of building relationships with a guy so they trust you. If they trust you, and if they know that you have their best interests at heart, then they're open. They're like open books.”

Last fall, he aided lefty Connor Thomas in developing a cutter that helped him blaze through the Arizona Fall League and make a push toward a 40-man roster spot.

He’s developed a close relationship with Zack Thompson and was in the dugout on Friday to provide a hand in helping Thompson fight back from a rough first inning against the Phillies, who picked up on something in the lefty’s delivery and jumped on him for a four-run first inning.

“I give Zack kudos because we changed something between the first and second inning,” Isringhausen explained. “He went out there, and without a hitch, went out there and did it and gave up one hit in four innings. He's like, 'I wish I could have that first thing back.' I said to him, 'That's a learning experience.' You live and you learn and now he's got it. Now he's got to keep working and build on it.”

Just after his first game coaching from a big league dugout, Isringhausen has been able to learn more about the daily, in-season routines of veterans Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado up close after having spent time around top prospects like Jordan Walker and Masyn Winn.

Isringhausen, a father to two daughters, feels a role in coaching has allowed him to give back to the next generation of Cardinals as others did for him when he was a player. He feels a sense of pride in being a “proud papa” to the players and in being called upon to where he is needed.

“I'm asked to do something, then that's what I do,” Isringhausen said. “Kind of what my job is now. If (farm director) Gary LaRocque called me and said I need you to go here and do this, then that's what I do. Or if (president of baseball operations (John Mozeliak) does it, then I got to go do it.”

Manuel suffers stroke

Former Phillies manager Charlie Manuel suffered a stroke on Saturday while undergoing a medical procedure at a hospital in Florida, the Phillies announced. Manuel, 79, was attended to immediately and had a blood clot removed. The next 24 hours will be “crucial” for Manuel’s recovery, the Phillies stated. Manuel is the winningest manager in Phillies franchise history and managed the club to a World Series championship in 2008.

Romero to throw on Sunday

After throwing on Friday, JoJo Romero is scheduled to throw another bullpen session on Sunday as he works his way back from an irritated knee tendon that landed him on the 15-day injured list. Strengthening his knee will be the focus for Romero to return for the final stretch of the 2023 season. Romero’s IL stint is retroactive to Sept. 2.

Extra bases

Class AA outfielder Victor Scott II stole his MiLB-leading 95th base of the year on Friday night with Springfield. … Infielder prospect Thomas Saggese, who was acquired in a trade with the Rangers, hit his first Class AAA home run as a part of a three-for-six performance with Memphis. … Right-hander Sem Robberse — acquired from Toronto in the Jordan Hicks trade, matched his career high in strikeouts on Friday night with nine in Memphis’s road win. The Class AAA righty last struck out nine batters in a game on Sept. 17, 2022, when he was assigned to the Blue Jays’ High-A affiliate.