With an eye on what needs to be done this winter as the 2023 season nears its end, Cardinals president of baseball operation John Mozeliak declared his support for manager Oliver Marmol and the job he’s done as the club’s skipper — a role the 37-year-old is expected to return to in 2024.

"I do support him,” Mozeliak said of Marmol on Friday. “I know he'll be back next year. I think the job he does is good. I mean, I really do.”

The 2024 season marks the last year left on the three-year contract Marmol signed in the 2021 offseason. As a rookie manager in 2022, Marmol guided the Cardinals to a 93-69 record and a National League Central division title. But through 146 games in 2023, Marmol’s club went 65-81 and began Friday’s series opener against the Phillies one loss away from becoming the first Cardinals club since 2007 to finish the year with a losing record.

“I think this year is tough. I think there's always going to be finger-pointing on what went wrong, what could we have done differently, and that starts with myself,” Mozeliak said. “We know when we look at 2024, things have to be different. But I'm certainly encouraged with what I see out of Oli as a young manager. I think he's extremely well organized. I think he's prepared. And I do think he gets a lot out of his players.”

The Cardinals, who will look to fill three starting pitching roles this winter, are expected to have a “natural churn" when it comes to the club's baseball operations as a whole.

“I think we all have to agree this year happened,” Mozeliak said. “It's behind us. It was not what we had hoped. It was not good. So to do nothing regardless of how you think about the organizational structure, I do think we should be looking at different ways to solve our problems in our situation. I just think all of those things are on the table."

Mozeliak said a determination has not been made yet on what changes the Cardinals could see with the major league coaching staff and later noted that “as a whole, we like this group” after mentioning the likes of bench coach Joe McEwing, hitting coach Turner Ward, pitching coach Dusty Blake, and assistant hitting coach Brandon Allen — all of whom are serving in their first year in their current role with the Cardinals.

Nicolaisen resigns

Assistant hitting coach Daniel Nicolaisen resigned from his position with the Cardinals and accepted a position as an assistant softball coach for Ole Miss earlier this week. This season was Nicolaisen’s first coaching in the majors after he spent three years coaching within the Cardinals’ minor league system. His coaching duties with St. Louis included a stint as the organization’s assistant minor league hitting coordinator in 2022.

Nicolaisen’s decision was said to be one that allowed him to balance work and family.

To make up for Nicolaisen’s absence, hitting coordinator Russ Steinhorn joined the major league coaching staff.

Isringhausen arrives for homestand

Former Cardinals closer and minor league pitching instructor Jason Isringhausen will be in the Cardinals dugout for their current seven-game homestand against the Phillies and the Brewers. Isringhausen, a member of the Cardinals team hall of fame, serves in a roving instructor role that allows him to work with prospects across the Cardinals’ system as he makes stops across the club’s minor league affiliates.

The opportunity to be on the major league staff will allow Isringhausen to get exposure to coaching in the major leagues.

“I love having Izzy around,” Marmol said of Isringhausen. “I mean, anytime you can have that level of experience around your players, it's one of the advantages we have in this org is bringing those guys back around and allowing them to speak into meetings and one-on-ones and just making the most out of their time here. We'll use him a couple of different ways but definitely excited to see his face.”

Extra Bases

JoJo Romero went through a throwing session prior to Friday’s game as he works his way back from a right knee injury that landed him on the injured list. … Wilking Rodriguez received an anti-inflammatory injection and will be re-evaluated in the following days after not throwing. Rodriguez, who is rehabbing from a right shoulder injury, last pitched on Sept. 9 in a rehab assignment with Class AAA Memphis but reported more “fatigue” after that outing compared to his recent ones. Marmol acknowledged Rodriguez’s runway to pitching in the majors is “getting short.” … Major League Baseball celebrated the legacy of Hall of Fame outfielder Roberto Clemente on Friday. The Cardinals had “21” patches on their jerseys as part of the Roberto Clemente Day celebration. Paul Goldschmidt, the Cardinals’ 2023 Roberto Clemente Award nominee, and Adam Wainwright, a former winner of the award, both wore “21” on their jerseys instead of their regular numbers.