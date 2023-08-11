The Best Podcast in Baseball visits with Tampa Bay Times' baseball writer Marc Topkin, the longtime writer who covered big-league baseball in this area before there was a big-league team. With BPIB host Derrick Goold, Topkin details how the Rays have rebuilt, replenished, and retooled a pitching staff each year to contend in the robust American League East.
Can the Cardinals, as they revamp their rotation, learn anything from the Rays' commitment to pitching and willingness to experiment?
The Best Podcast in Baseball is sponsored by Closets by Design of St. Louis.
