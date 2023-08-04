It’s a riddle he has yet to face this season and may not for a while, so Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner paused late Thursday night when asked how he would get a pitch past one of the toughest hitters to strike out in the majors, his teammate Alec Burleson.

“Get in his head?” Knizner said.

The catcher laughed.

“Well, first off, I’ve never looked at him from that perspective,” Knizner continued. “And second, if I did, I wouldn’t say anything because I don’t want any one to read it and then use it as a scouting report I said against my teammate.”

There are pitchers on other teams looking for just that kind of insight, and soon enough there will be more and more pitchers who will have tried, and maybe some hints at how others can succeed.

That’s what happens with more playing time.

As much as the Cardinals intend to spin the roulette wheel on their pitching staff in the next two months and see who comes up ’24 red, a similar evaluation process will be happening in the outfield. The bulk of the playing time is earmarked for Lars Nootbaar, Jordan Walker, and Tyler O’Neill. With O’Neill scripted to play five games a week and the designated hitter now in play because Brendan Donovan is out for the season, there are additional at-bats available for Burleson. Maybe even enough for him to hit his way out of bad luck and into a larger role.

“I think if you were able to give that kid a stretch of at-bats,” manager Oliver Marmol said Thursday night, “you would see a pretty darn good hitter.”

Starting at first baseman Thursday night as Paul Goldschmidt moonlighted as designated hitter, Burleson had three hits and was a part of all three Cardinals’ runs in a 5-3 loss to Minnesota at Busch Stadium. Burleson hit a solo home run in the sixth inning to give him homers in back-to-back games for the first time in his career. He had three hits in a game for the third time this season.

In his sophomore season, Burleson is in the majors’ lowest 2% when it comes to striking out and top 6% when it comes to swinging and missing. He has more than twice as many hits (55) as he does strikeouts (27) in 221 at-bats. Given his knack for making contact and increasing ability to do so with authority, the analytical underpinnings of his statistics suggest more production is, like almost any pitch, within his reach. Burleson’s whiff-rate on fastballs this season is 15% and his hard-hit rate is 44.1%, yet he has only a .209 average on fastball this season despite data projections that say his rate and his line drives should produce a .280 average with a .586 slugging percentage.

Overall, Burleson has an actual average of .249, but advanced metrics suggest that he should be hitting .269 with a solid .440 slugging.

Playing time could yield a progression to the mean.

“I think if you give him enough at-bats, you’re going to see a guy who can really hit,” Marmol said. “He doesn’t swing and miss much. He puts the ball in play. He gets to the hoppy fastballs at the top of the zone. He has different ways of beating you.”

Burleson hit the Cardinals’ fourth home run of the game Wednesday night, pouncing on an elevated 91.2-mph fastball for a three-run homer. Earlier in the homestand he had a potential walk-off homer to dead-center field robbed by a Cubs outfielder, and he joked Wednesday that as the ball cleared the fence he “was waiting for (Mike) Tauchman to come out of the stands and jump back over the fence with the ball.”

He opened the second inning of Thursday’s game with a single off Sonny Gray’s 92.9-mph fastball. In the sixth, with two outs, he got ahead in the count 2-0, and that was when Gray tested him with a 92.4-mph fastball in the inner third. Gray has the lowest home runs allowed per nine in the American League, and Burleson added a welt to that number. Gray gave up only his fifth home run of the season to the 514th batter he faced. Burleson solo shot and eight of the season traveled an estimated 400 feet.

Burleson single in the second put in motion the rally that would produce the Cardinals’ first run. His solo homer trimmed the Twins’ lead down to three runs.

In the ninth, Burleson led of Twins’ fireball closer Jhoan Duran.

Burleson didn’t wait to see the fastball that averages 101.9 mph and jumped the first pitch he saw – a 97.7-mph split-finger fastball – for a single.

He scored the run that brought the tying run to the plate.

“Probably wouldn’t throw him a fastball anywhere on the inner half or up in the zone,” said Cardinals lefty Matthew Liberatore, the starter Thursday who allowed five runs and pitched into the sixth inning. “Probably spin him a lot and stay away from him. He’s got unbelievably quick hands and incredible bat to ball skills. He doesn’t miss when he gets his pitch. And some of the pitches he gets are off the plate or above the zone.”

Throughout spring training as it became clear that Burleson was going to make the opening day roster as a left-handed bat and part-time player, the Cardinals worked with him to be more selective at the plate. Just because he can make contact with so many pitches, doesn’t mean he should. The hitting coaches wanted Burleson to identify areas he could drive the ball and focus early in counts on those areas, ignoring the pitches outside those areas, even if they were strikes. Burleson has such a gift for making contact that he can remain confident with a two-strike count, so why not drive the ball up until that point – and then survive with two-strikes.

There were a few examples of that Thursday.

Against Gray, after taking a pitch just off the plate for a ball and another quite low for a ball, Burleson got a pitch in that area to drive and planted it in the Cardinals’ bullpen. Against the power-righthander Duran, he took a different approach – did not fall behind, did not wait for the overpowering fastball, and used his skill to put the first pitch in play.

“The thing is when you have good contact skills, it saves you in a lot of situations,” Knizner said. “He’s a two-strike guy because he’s going to be able to handle a lot of pitches in the zone and around the zone, and he’s going to put the bat on the ball. That’s what makes him valuable. You can trust yourself when you have that contact ability to get to 0-2 and still be fine because I’m waiting on my pitch to hit.”

Although he has the second-most games and third-most at-bats of any outfielder, that playing time has been sporadic since he reached the majors 11 months ago. And it puts a limit on how often Burleson can show the power of being selective – and swing his baseball card stats in the direction the advanced stats suggest they will head.

That playing time is about to come his way.

He rarely lets something get past him.

“I guess I’m excited to get some at-bats, get in a groove,” Burleson said. “I definitely haven’t mastered it, (but) I’ve gotten better at playing sporadically, really focusing on that day. Looking forward to the day I can get those consistent at-bats, get those consistent games, and see what happens from there.”

