ATLANTA — A longtime teammate whose big-league debut came after Adam Wainwright was already a World Series champion and whose final big-league pitch came 10 years ago delivered some precision perspective as Wainwright readied for his final start in his home state.

Mitchell Boggs, who spent several years as a Cardinals setup man coming in behind Wainwright to hold leads, brought his oldest son to Wednesday’s game at Truist Field. He caught Wainwright’s attention just before leaving the field after watching batting practice. The two Georgia natives and Bulldog fans and Cardinals World Series winners hugged. At some point in their conversation Boggs brought up the number, the big one, the one that continues to be for Wainwright like his curveball has been all those years to opponents.

Just out of reach.

“Mitchell said something that was pretty powerful to me: Whether you get 198 (wins) or you get 200 you still have had the same career, you still have had an amazing career that has affected a lot of people,” Wainwright said. “I took that to heart. It is a cool number. I would love to have it. It would be special. I also know the difference between 198 and 200 is not that much. There are a lot of different ways we could have gotten there over the years.”

Wainwright’s pursuit of that nice, tidy, round number at the conclusion of his career will continue after he defied the best lineup in baseball for five innings, but not six.

The final three runs the Atlanta Braves scored off Wainwright came on three solo homers to break a tie game apart and launch the hosts to an 8-5 victory Thursday night at Truist Park. Wainwright (3-11) lost his 10th consecutive decision and missed on his 11th consecutive attempt for the 199th win of his career. With around 200 friends and family members in the crowd – a group that ranged from his former football coach to his former baseball coach to his eldest daughter’s boyfriend to his brother – Wainwright got into the back half of the game pitching well enough to win. He instead only assured that his first crack at No. 200 will happen, at the earliest, during the Cardinals’ next home stand.

A decision in the midst of Thursday’s loss revealed how the Cardinals can shape games to find those two more wins for Wainwright, and invited the question: will they?

Matt Olson’s solo homer with two outs in the fifth inning snapped the 3-3 tie and left Wainwright as the pitcher of record for a loss. After the top of the sixth, the Cardinals still trailed by a run and their right-hander had thrown more than 90 pitches. The bottom third of Atlanta’s robust lineup was due up, and the Cardinals had limited options in the bullpen with a series looming this weekend at Cincinnati’s pinball park. Betting on the offense that lifted the Cardinals the previous two nights, manager Oliver Marmol stayed with Wainwright. The temptation of getting him through the sixth and a lead in the top of the seventh was strong.

“Tried to buy him one more inning and let the offense come through for him,” Marmol said several times in his post-game press conference. “Two homers chased him.”

Marmol was asked if chasing win No. 199 was a part of that choice.

“I don’t have a problem with that,” he said.

It was, he explained, also the byproduct of the bullpen situation.

The schedule is running out and there are few starts remaining for Wainwright, and Marmol was asked late Thursday night if the team might make some choices based on putting their leader, the best Cardinals’ pitcher of his era, in position to get two more wins. He leaned back in his chair and asked if anyone could think of an example.

“I don’t feel like we’ve made decisions trying to get him to 199 over what’s best to win that game, that night,” Marmol said. “We’ve yet to do that, in my opinion. I don’t think that’s what Waino wants, either. He wants to compete and just win.”

His start, after all, was delayed a few days so that it happened in Atlanta.

In his home state.

At the home of the team that drafted him 29th overall in 2000.

And against the lineup that reigning National League MVP Paul Goldschmidt suggested earlier Thursday might “go down as the best offense in 100 years. … Everything you want in a hitter, they almost all do it.” So, not exactly a start against the Pirates that Wainwright did not make to instead draw the mighty Braves.

For a stretch against Wainwright, they weren’t.

The first pitch Wainwright threw Thursday was drilled 426 feet at 115 mph and a launch angle of 16 degrees for a solo homer by Ronald Acuna Jr. Acuna’s sixth leadoff homer of the season and 32nd of his career sparked what became a 3-0 lead for Atlanta. Two of the runs scored on a one-out single before Wainwright wrestled control of the inning. He described himself as “tentative” in that first inning, testing out his shoulder and seeing if he could trust its health to be enough for him to compete.

When the Cardinals scored three runs in the top of the second inning to reset the game and give Wainwright a fresh start, he not only competed, he had control.

Exploiting the flexibility of the home-plate umpire’s strike zone, Wainwright landed an 87-mph cutter up and in for a called strike three that ended the second inning. With access like that to the top of the strike zone, Wainwright was able to play fastballs there against his curveball plunging below it. Wainwright threw more curveballs than any other pitch, and the existence and effectiveness of it made his cutter and sinker difficult for the Braves, especially the ones who hit right-handed.

“Where he’s at right now, he still can maneuver the ball, spin it,” Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. “I really hope he gets that 200th. I hope we can win his next two starts. That would be awesome for him.”

With a 3-3 game to hold, Wainwright retired 11 of the first 12 Braves players he faced after the Cardinals’ rally. He got seven swings and misses. He struck out a batter on a cutter, got a grounder on a sinker, and spun a few curveballs to set up other pitches.

“He’s a winner, and he’s a pitcher,” said Braves starter Max Fried. “Whether he’s mid-90s or in the high-80s, he’s still been able to change speeds, mix it up, throw the ball on both sides of the plate, keep hitters off balance. He’s been doing it for a long time at an extremely high level. I see a lot of similarities in myself and him – big curveball, able to sink it, cut it, bunch of different little things.”

Wainwright’s hold on the game when it was tied included retiring eight consecutive Braves at one point. Though, he did so with significant help from center fielder Tommy Edman, who robbed extra bases from consecutive hitters at different spots along the center field wall. Wainwright compared Edman’s ability in center field to Gold Glove-winner Harrison Bader. Edman’s two catches in deep center field got the two outs immediately ahead of Olson crushing a ball that broke the tie game.

That was the second of a career-high four homers allowed by Wainwright, more than double his total in any start since 2019.

Wainwright allowed at least six runs for the third time in five starts, and by the time he left Thursday’s game in the middle of the sixth inning, his ERA for the season had climbed from 8.10 to 8.19. The game was the second time in the past month that Wainwright had pitched well – until an inning went sideways. In that same span, he’s delivered two quality starts and won neither of them. To get two wins, the Cardinals could consider using an opener in Wainwright’s games, giving him access to wins without the requisite five innings, or they could move him to the bullpen and score him late-game wins.

There did not seem to be much interest in such gizmos when a reporter brought them up as possibilities Thursday night. It as Boggs said. The difference between 198 and 200 is two, not an entire career. Wainwright has pitched well enough to be in position to win any one of his previous four starts. He has at least four starts remaining.

“We’re close,” Wainwright said.

Close.

Close to 200.

Close to the season’s end.

