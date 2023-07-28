Derrick Goold Follow Derrick Goold Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

As of Friday afternoon, the Cardinals listed Jordan Montgomery as their starter for that evening’s game against the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium.

There will be scouts.

And up until game time it’s a fair question whether Montgomery will start, and if he does it’s potentially his last appearance as a Cardinal.

As the market for starters begins to accelerate, the Cardinals continue to field interest in Montgomery and Jack Flaherty, two starters who will be free agents at season’s end and two pitchers the Cardinals are willing to move ahead of the deadline. Several teams have had scouts following the Cardinals in at least the past week, evaluating Flaherty, Jordan Hicks, and others, and on Friday night that spotlight will find Montgomery.

The Cardinals’ lefty is one of the steadiest pitchers available ahead of the trade deadline, and for teams looking to fill innings or stabilize a rotation, he’s a fit.

Sort of like he was a year ago for the Cardinals.

So this is how the other half lives.

What the Cardinals want to add in the coming days are answers for the coming years. Or, as John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations, put it: “Pitching, pitching, pitching.” It is unlikely that the Cardinals could flip their free-agents-to-be, like Montgomery and Flaherty, into the young pitchers of their wishes. Well, not alone. That’s where the other talents come in. The Cardinals have discussed deals that include multiple players, such as pairing the free agents with players who have several more years of control or upside.

The Yankees, for example, and the Cardinals have several matches, and the Post-Dispatch has reported the Yankees interest in Hicks and interest in outfielder Dylan Carlson, per sources. The Yankees are shopping for an outfielder. They are, of course, not alone in their interests.

It can be tricky to keep up with all of the reports – and to focus your eye on them through the fog of rumors – so, here’s a rundown of all the things that the Post-Dispatch has reported in the past week or two about the Cardinals’ movement, their wishes, and some of the teams and players that have been involved in discussions with them. There is new info in here, but there is also just a summary of past reports as a busy weekend arrives.

Here is a recap, refresh, and update (and expansion) on trade winds, and links are included so you can find the original article, if interested:

• This past week in Arizona, the Cardinals and representatives for Hicks did have conversations about an extension, a source said and added that they’ve had such talks several times in the past. Hicks said his goal was to remain with the Cardinals. By the time the Cardinals left Arizona, there was not enough progress toward an agreement in the Cardinals’ view, and by Thursday the Cardinals were telling interested teams that they intended to trade Hicks, per sources.

Following up on this, update: discussions that did take place with Hicks about an extension have not progressed with #stlcards, so interested teams see this as a sign of his availability — and there is interest, per sources.



From before: https://t.co/zbS2sS0BYk pic.twitter.com/DxaNeBjghf — Derrick Goold (@dgoold) July 27, 2023

Officials with the Cardinals declined comment when asked.

• The Yankees are one of several teams interested in Hicks. The Rangers have also expressed interest in Hicks, and USA Today confirmed Texas’ involvement. Texas recently had a scout following the Cardinals. Tampa Bay is another team with potential interest in Hicks, sources with other teams speculated but did not know firsthand.

• The Rays, Marlins, and Phillies have also had scouts present for recent Cardinals games. Toronto, too. That is not a comprehensive list of the teams looking at the Cardinals, please keep in mind.

• With his power stuff and closing experience, Hicks stands out, but other relievers are getting interest from the Cardinals as they explore returns they could get for Ryan Helsley, Giovanny Gallegos, and Chris Stratton. Helsley will throw a bullpen session Saturday at Busch Stadium as he begins his return from injury, and any team acquiring him would be taking over that rehab process.

Any of the relievers could be paired in a package deal with an outfielder or starter. At least one team has discussed a younger reliever with the Cardinals to complete a trade package.

• Earlier this month, in detailing how the Cardinals intended to use their current roster for trades that add starting pitching for 2024 and 2025, the Post-Dispatch identified pitchers of interest to the Cardinals. Seattle’s Logan Gilbert is one, though it remains unclear how motivated the Mariners are to trade the right-hander, and any deal for him would include upside/established offense being involved.

The Post-Dispatch also previously reported that the Yankees’ Class AAA right-hander Clayton Beeter was discussed by the Cardinals, according to sources. Randy Vazquez, another Yankees’ minor-league starter, would be another similar options in the Yankees’ system.

• The Marlins appear to be evaluating the Cardinals’ starting pitchers and they had a scout present to watch Flaherty’s start Wednesday at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks. The Marlins' level of interest or their specific preference when it comes to available Cardinals’ starters is not known. Montgomery would help the Marlins cover some of the innings they have open in the coming months as they push for a playoff berth.

Miami is also looking for an addition to the outfield, and the Cardinals have some options.

• The Cardinals and Flaherty did not have any conversations in the past few months or recent days about an extension, multiple sources confirmed to the Post-Dispatch on Thursday. The right-hander believes he will be traded before the deadline, he said Wednesday in Arizona. Flaherty sought out discussions with the team about an extension in spring training, but there were not the makings of a deal, and in the past few months there’s been no reengagement from the team.

At least 10 scouts were present in the desert for his start vs. Diamondbacks. Though it's worth noting some may have been there to advance scout, or they live nearby, or it's just their job to scout in July.

• The Dodgers want what they want and they'll ask to get it. The Cardinals want to keep what they have and they'll decline offers unless "overwhelmed." The two teams have had talks about various players, including the pitchers the Cardinals have to offer and whether there is a fit for a deal. It's what teams do this time of year, all teams. Ideas get floated — and sunk.

As reported in the Post-Dispatch, Nolan Arenado has not offered any indication to the Cardinals about how or if he would exercise his no-trade clause, and he has not – repeat not – specified only one team that he would accept a trade to. He has said, when asked, that his preference is to remain with the Cardinals.

Ben Frederickson explored this and the reaction the Cardinals could have in his column.

In an LA Times article reporting that the Dodgers reached out to the Cardinals, several of the names mentioned, such as Max Muncy and Chris Taylor, would be adding players similar to what the Cardinals already have but also at a higher salary.

• The Cardinals are open to offers for shortstop Paul DeJong, but factoring into that decision is the health of Brendan Donovan (arm) and the readiness of Tommy Edman (wrist) in the coming days and weeks ahead. The Cardinals also have an option on DeJong's deal with a buyout that would be a part of any discussion with a new team.

• According to sources with other teams, the Cardinals have not entertained talks that involve Lars Nootbaar, Jordan Walker, or Edman. Teams have approached the Cardinals about Nolan Gorman, though the return would have to match his significant power upside at an area of need for the team, and that kind of pitcher is usually as valuable as his kind of bat.

• Two former Cardinals, Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly, are on their way from the White Sox to the Dodgers in a trade, according to USA Today and other outlets. Lynn makes two starters that the White Sox have traded in the opening volleys of the trade deadline movement. The previous deal – Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez to the Angels – offers a comp for what the Cardinals could get for, say, a Flaherty-Hicks trade or perhaps a Montgomery-Stratton deal.

In exchange for the two pitchers, the Angels sent the White Sox two prospects, catcher Edgar Quero and lefty Ky Bush. Quero is a switch-hitting catcher and a top 100 prospect. Bush could be, at the least, a classic slider-heavy lefty reliever.

• Also of note for a team like the Cardinals who will be shopping for starting pitchers this winter: Due to the trade, Giolito cannot get a qualifying offer as he becomes a free agent. He will not cost interested teams a draft pick.

• In addition to interest in Carlson, the Cardinals are also hearing from teams about Alec Burleson, according to sources. The perception is that the Cardinals want to get clarity in the outfield, again. The Cardinals have explored trading Tyler O’Neill before and have done so again recently, though the return has not been appealing due to O’Neill’s recent stint on the injured list. The Cardinals have stated their plan is to play O’Neill often in the prelude to the trade deadline, and the purpose of that, as explained at the Post-Dispatch, was two-fold – for them to get a sense of his healthy and production and to see if interested teams adjusted their offer based on his health and production.

There is no guarantee they would, and the clock as they say is ticking.

The trade deadline is Tuesday afternoon.

If necessary, this article will be updated as tidbits and news surface.

Got questions? Ask in the comments. I'll do my best to answer.