PITTSBURGH — All of the things Drew Rom learned in his major-league debut and the one thing he will never know is how it would have gone if he or Paul Goldschmidt had gotten a grip on a groundout.

In the first inning of his first start for the Cardinals, Rom got a bounding grounder back to the mound that clipped off his glove and, instead of ending the inning, tumbled into an error that prolonged it. Rom was a tight squeeze of a glove away from getting three outs from the first four batters he faced in the big leagues and moving on to a calmer, cleaner second inning. After infielder Jose Fermin’s throw slipped out of Goldschmidt’s glove, three of the next four batters reached, two on walks.

Rom’s pitch count spiked, his arm lagged.

His delivery quickened.

His trouble worsened.

The Cardinals’ losing trench deepened.

And the Pittsburgh Pirates were on their way to scoring eight runs against the rookie lefty in his 3 2/3 innings that plunged into an 11-1 drubbing of the Cardinals on Monday at PNC Park.

“I think I kind of let the game speed up on me,” Rom said.

“You never know how the game flows if we get that out right there,” catcher Andrew Knizner said. “That first inning always seems tough in a debut. Maybe if we would have gotten out of that clean, you get a little momentum. Because the second inning looked great. You know – what ifs. You can play what ifs all the time.”

The Cardinals are going to play a lot of what next from here.

Rom (0-1) heralded the arrival of the Cardinals’ additions at the trade deadline. Acquired from Baltimore as part of the package of prospects the Orioles used to get Jack Flaherty, Rom is the first of the newcomers to make his big-league debut and the second to make his Cardinals debut. The Cardinals acquired seven pitchers at the deadline, promoted John King immediately to the majors, and expected as many as five of the other six to reach the majors. Four could do so in the next 12 months, pending their performance.

Of the group, Rom, 23, had the most impressive start to his Cardinals’ time with 10 strikeouts in his first Class AAA appearance and 18 in two games for Triple-A Memphis. When the Cardinals needed a spot starter to take Matthew Liberatore’s start Monday, Rom was rested, ready, and intriguing.

As summer heats up, Cardinals turn dog days into extended spring training Your browser does not support the audio element.

When he took the mound at PNC Park in front of as many as 80 friends and members of his family, he was rushed – and then reeling.

“I think overall it was me just trying to do too much with what I’ve got when I’m up here,” Rom said. “I should have kept the same mentality that I had in Memphis. Keep it nice and crisp and smooth and easy. Up here, I was trying to force a little too much. My emotions were kind of taking over a little bit.”

Rom fell behind 2-0 to the Pirates’ leadoff hitter, Ke’Bryan Hayes. He recovered to get a fly out, and then followed Bryan Reynold’s double with another popup. Cleanup hitter Connor Joe, who would reach base four times in the rout, chopped a grounder back toward the mound. The ball skipped off Rom’s glove and reached Fermin. The Cardinals’ second baseman one-hopped his throw to first base, and the ball found the webbing of Goldschmidt’s gold glove. It just did not stick there, jarring loose for an error.

And a baserunner.

An infield single brought home the game’s first run. A wild pitch allowed the next run to score for a quick 2-0 lead. And then two walks loaded the bases. By the time the inning neared its end, Rom was winded by throwing more than 30 pitches, half of which came after the error, and he looked harried by the situation.

“I just went pitch, pitch, pitch, pitch, rather than pitch, breath, take a breath, relax, and then pitch,” the lefty said. “But I just tried to go after them as best I could. Ultimately, I’ve got to take a reset every now and then. … I think I should have used my emotions a little bit more instead of tamping everything back and just let the adrenaline go.”

Rom leaned hard on his fastball when his off-speed pitches would not cooperate. His fastball lacked its usual “explosiveness” too, hovering around a 90.3 mph average and topping out at 92.5 mph. Both were slower than what he snapped in Memphis. Rom traced the behavior of his pitches to racing through his delivery. He felt his front foot lunge forward and land while his arm lagged behind, and that caused his torso to rotate quickly just to keep up. The glitch in his delivery erased some of the deception for his fastball.

Pitches started running away from right-handed batters.

The Pirates could ignore the off-speed that he did not land for strikes and wait for the fastball that did not have as much zip.

“It’s not a matter of stuff,” Knizner said. “He’s got over the top angle, a mix, definitely off-speed pitches. So maybe a couple of those pitches were close that they didn’t chase that maybe they chase in Triple-A. So, now you hone it in. It’s a matter of adjusting to the hitters. I think he’s got a nice repertoire that he can build on.”

Knizner likened Rom’s delivery to Madison Bumgarner – another lefty with that deception that allows the fastball to “play up.” Rom comes forward with his arm hidden, and then as his body corkscrews toward the release of the pitch, his arm action is quick, and it can come from different angles. That pairs with high spin to give his fastball a greater perceived velocity than its actual speed.

He shifts his arm slot for a sinker that shifts a hitter’s view.

Off that he drops a split-finger fastball and slips a slider that can get misses.

Those two pitches combined for one whiff in Monday’s game.

Rom got four strikeouts in the game, three on fastballs.

“I’d like to definitely see him again,” manager Oliver Marmol said. “I think it will show better than what we saw. (From) a confidence standpoint, get out of that first inning, walking off and feeling good about it. Does the line look good at the end of the game? No. Do I think his stuff will play better at this level? I think it will, yeah.”

The Rom crowd mobilized quickly to fill several corners of PNC Park, and they had an in. Rom said a sister’s husband works for Heinz and was able to get a suite for some family members. Rom also has cousins that live in the Pittsburgh area. The other dozens of friends and family members motored up from the Cincinnati area to attend his major-league debut.

As he walked out to the bullpen to warmup Monday evening, a roar came from the crowd, and he was able to pick out individual voices before seeing the individuals.

“My dad actually screamed for one,” he said. Usually his father is “silent, subtle cheers. I think on that one, I actually heard him. Pretty loud.”

The lessons started there with how he reacted to the crowd, the bigger ballpark, and they continued with how he responded to the hitters and the error.

The lessons were not subtle or silent.

Pretty loud, too.

The Pirates tagged him with six earned runs on eight hits and four walks. He pitched a flawless second inning, retiring the top two batters in the Bucs’ lineup to get a two-run game into the third inning. Four more baserunners and two more runs greeted him there. In the fourth, Pittsburgh outfielder Josh Palacios’ three-run homer over the right-field seats and out of the ballpark ended Rom’s night on his 90th pitch.

He had already reviewed video of his outing by the time he faced questions after the game and remarked how he did not look familiar at times.

“It’s going to take a lot of mental strength, and I know what it takes now,” Rom said. “Learn how to fail and learn how to get right back up after. I grinded. I battled. … I know it’s eight runs. It’s not that great of a debut. I’m happy to be here. I’m happy to be at this level. I think next time out I’m going to prove that I belong here.”