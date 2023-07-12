Where it went wrong: A graphical look at the Cardinals' first half by the numbers

This Cardinals team was built much like recent versions, revolving around pitching, defense and an above-average offense.

While the offense remains strong, unfortunately for the Redbirds, many of their other perceived strengths quickly became weaknesses, resulting in a season to forget.

First, a look at where the Cardinals stand at the All-Star break, 90 games in.

At 38-52, their .422 win percentage after 90 games is their worst since 1995. That season was only 144 games after getting a late start due to the strike that began the previous season.

The Cardinals' have had a record equal to or worse than their current mark through 90 only four previous times since 1947.

Starting pitching

For starters, starting pitching has been a major problem for this year's Cardinals.

The 4.74 earned run average posted by starters this season is the team's worst since the 5.04 of 2007, when examining full-season numbers.

Cardinals starters have posted an ERA worse than their current mark over a full season just three times since 1947.

In addition to quality, quantity has been an issue for the starters.

Starting pitchers have averaged just under 5 1/3 innings per start. This is their worst average since 1947, excluding the shortened 2020 season, when only 58 games were played.

The last season Cardinals starters went six innings per game on average was 2015, when the team won 100 games.

The staff this season, as in prior seasons, is near the bottom of Major League Baseball in strikeouts per nine innings, ranking 28th.

Baseball's new ban on the shift may have harmed the Cardinals more than some other teams due to that pitch-to-contact approach.

Relief pitching

When starters falter, this team's bullpen is not there to right the ship.

The Cardinals' bullpen ERA of 4.48 ranks 24th in the majors and is the team's worst since 2003.

Only five times since 1947 have the Cardinals posted a worse bullpen ERA over the course of a season.

With that poor bullpen showing has come many key failures in the clutch. The team has blown 21 saves through 90 games. That's four more than the entirety of last season.

They haven't recorded more than their current 21 blown saves in a season since 2012. And this team still has 72 games to play.

Should the trend continue, the final full-season tally would come close to matching the team's worst season in terms of blown saves in recent years.

After converting 69% of their save opportunities last season, this season the Cardinals' save percentage plummeted to a woeful 51%. That's the team's worst in the last 20 years.

The defense

The pitching is not getting any help from the team's defense.

The Cardinals' defense, as ranked by Fielding Bible, has been in the top five of Major League Baseball each of the previous four seasons.

This season, it's ranked 24th.

Nolan Arenado, a 10-time Gold Glover, is having a poor year in the field. His defense has been worth negative-4 runs saved so far this season, according to Fielding Bible. He saved 19 runs last season.

According to an analysis from Sports Info Solutions, Arenado is both failing to make the tough plays and faltering on the easy plays more often.

But while he's the most obvious defensive liability, Arenado's far from the only one.

Only four Cardinals have put up positive runs saved values, meaning they've prevented runs from scoring, this season. Paul Goldschmidt, Jack Flaherty and Lars Nootbaar have all saved three runs, while Paul DeJong has saved one.

Tommy Edman and Brendan Donovan were among team leaders in runs saved last year, and this year they've cost the team runs.