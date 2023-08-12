At the end of yet another disappointing game in a season filled with them, Willson Contreras provided a bit of excitement.

He launched a 461-foot blast to left field in the ninth inning of a slugfest loss to Kansas City late Friday, and that homer matches the team's longest of the year and its longest in four months.

Only one Cardinals home run this season has matched that, Tyler O'Neill's 461-foot blast in April in the thin air of Colorado.

Overall, the Angels' Shohei Ohtani crushed one 493 feet on June 30 for the longest homer in the majors this season thus far.

A look at the Cardinals' longest home runs this season, through Friday, Aug. 11.

461 feet

Willson Contreras • Aug. 11, 2023 • at Kansas City

461 feet

Tyler O’Neill • April 12, 2023 • at Colorado

449 feet

Lars Nootbaar • July 28, 2023 • vs. Cubs

446 feet

Nolan Gorman • April 2, 2023 • vs. Toronto

445 feet

Nolan Gorman • July 22, 2023 • at Cubs

445 feet

Dylan Carlson • June 20, 2023 • at Washington

444 feet

Paul Goldschmidt • July 24, 2023 • at Arizona

444 feet

Jordan Walker • July 5, 2023 • at Miami