First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. St. Louis time at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

With the Nationals sending left-handed starter MacKenzie Gore to the mound, the Cardinals roll out a lineup Tuesday with Willson Contreras as the designated hitter batting from the four-spot and rookie Jordan Walker batting fifth behind Contreras.

After he drove in a run with a single in the seventh inning on Monday to give him his first hit with a runner in scoring position since May 20, Contreras comes into Tuesday with his average sitting at .201. The 31-year-old has collected six hits in 13 games since the start of June and is 12-for-94 (.148 average) since he returned to everyday catching duties on May 15.

Walker, who starts in left field, carries a 12-game hitting streak into Tuesday’s ballgame. The 21-year-old rookie singled twice in four at-bats in St. Louis’s 8-6 series-opening win vs. Washington. The streak is the second-longest active streak in Major League Baseball behind Angels’ two-way star Shohei Ohtani and matches the 12-game hitting streak the Cardinals rookie opened the season with.

Left-handed swinging infielder Nolan Gorman is absent from manager Oliver Marmol's starting lineup. Gorman, who is third in All-Star game voting for National League second baseman in the latest ballot update, is 7-for-74 (.095 average) with 33 strikeouts and six walks in his last 21 games. Gorman had hit safely in 15 consecutive games before that slump. He is batting .192 against left-handers this year.

The Cardinals have just one pure left-handed hitter in their starting lineup as they face Gore. Gore, 24, has kept right-handed hitters to a .219 average and a .661 OPS. St. Louis will send Jordan Montgomery, a lefty of its own, to the mound as it looks to clinch a series win before jetting to London later this week.

Lineups

Cardinals (30-43, 5th in NL Central, 8.0 GB)

1. Tommy Edman, CF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Nolan Arenado, 3B

4. Willson Contreras, DH

5. Jordan Walker, LF

6. Dylan Carlson, RF

7. Paul DeJong, SS

8. Andrew Knizner, C

9. Brendan Donovan, 2B

P: Jordan Montgomery, LHP

Nationals (27-44, 5th in NL East, 18.5 GB)

1. Lane Thomas, RF

2. Luis Garcia, 2B

3. Jeimer Candelario, 3B

4. Joey Meneses, DH

5. Stone Garrett, LF

6. Dominic Smith, 1B

7. Riley Adams, C

8. Victor Robles, CF

9. CJ Abrams, SS

P: MacKenzie Gore, LHP

Pitching matchup

LHP Jordan Montgomery (3-7, 3.91 ERA): Coming off a no-decision in his last start, Montgomery enters Tuesday with the lowest ERA among qualified pitchers on the Cardinals’ staff and the most quality starts with seven. He gave up three runs on seven hits and struck out seven batters in his last start, which came against the Giants at Busch Stadium. Two of the three runs Montgomery gave up came in the first inning after he allowed four singles and a walk to the first five batters he faced that afternoon. The Cardinals are 3-11 this season when Montgomery starts. He’s allowed nine runs (six of which were earned) in his last 23 innings.

LHP MacKenzie Gore (3-5, 3.74 ERA): Gore, acquired by Washington last summer in a blockbuster deal with the Padres for Juan Soto, hasn’t earned a win since April 26. He is 0-4 in his previous nine starts and has a 4.15 ERA and allowed an .832 OPS since the last time he was the winning pitcher of record. Over that same stretch, the Nationals are 1-8 with Gore as their starter. The 24-year-old left-hander has logged just three quality starts since the start of May after he had the same amount across five starts in April. He was an out shy of a quality start during his last outing after he completed 5 2/3 scoreless innings on the road against the Astros. He leads Nationals pitchers in strikeouts with 87.

Number to know

83 — The total number of left-handed batters Jordan Montgomery has faced since the last time he’s walked one.

Injury report

LHP Packy Naughton (forearm strain): Naughton will have season-ending surgery on June 26 to repair the flexor tendon in his forearm, manager Oliver Marmol told reporters including the Post-Dispatch's Lynn Worthy in Washington, D.C. Naughton made four appearances in relief this season before he landed on the IL in early April. (Updated June 19)

RHP Ryan Helsley (forearm strain): The Cardinals’ closer felt discomfort in his right forearm Sunday while playing catch, and the concern prompted the Cardinals to put him on the injured list and prescribe several days without throwing. The move to the 15-day IL is backdated to June 10. (Updated June 12)

OF Tyler O'Neill (lower back strain): The Cardinals moved O’Neill to the 60-day IL on June 16. The move to the 60-day IL does not alter his timetable for a return. (Updated June 16)

What’s next

The Cardinals end their road series vs. the Nationals on Wednesday. Once the three-game set is wrapped up in Washington, D.C., the Cardinals head to London for a two-game series vs. the Cubs that begins Saturday.

Check back in to stltoday.com this afternoon and evening for coverage of the game.