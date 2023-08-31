Despite dramatic walk-off wins on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Cardinals are still on track for one of their worst seasons in the franchise's illustrious history.

The team first put the Birds on Bat logo on its jerseys in 1922, and since then, not many seasons have been as bad as this 2023 version of the Cardinals.

By winning percentage

At 58-76 through the month of August, the Cardinals' .433 win percentage would rank fourth-worst as a full-season percentage since 1922.

Only the 1990 Redbirds (.432), as well as the 1978 team (.426) and the 1924 team (.422) were worse.

Baseball Prospectus projects a final Cardinals win percentage of .436. Fangraphs predicts a .429 final win percentage for the Redbirds.

By the standings

Likely the only standings-watching left for Cardinals fans is the race for fourth in the five-team National League Central. The Cardinals are fifth before Thursday's games, 16 1/2 games out of first and 2 1/2 games behind the fourth-place Pirates.

Pittsburgh visits St. Louis this weekend.

The Cardinals have only finished dead last once since 1922. The 1990 team finished 70-92, good for last in the NL East.

That team finished with seven straight losses in a season that saw skipper Whitey Herzog step down midway through.

"We don't know what happened," general manager Dal Maxvill told the Post-Dispatch's Rick Hummel after the season finale. "We thought we had a contender and we weren't just saying that for public relations consumption."

By run differential

With a month to play, the Cardinals sit at minus-76 in the run differential department. If they kept that pace through their final 28 games, the Cardinals would finish at minus-92.

That would be fifth-worst for the Cardinals since 1922.

The 2007 squad was worst, finishing at minus-104.