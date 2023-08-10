ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Thrust into the Cardinals’ post-deadline bullpen, where roles are to be determined and opportunities are wide open, lefty John King has decided the best way to make a first impression in an uncertain role is to create some certainties.

He listed them late Wednesday night.

“Throw strikes,” he agreed.

“Show up early,” he added. “Make sure I’m doing my work. Stay out of other guys' way.”

Don’t walk opponents?

King nodded.

“Just attack,” he said. “That’s always been my mentality.”

The first out of the bullpen to hold a two-run lead Wednesday night, King, a newcomer acquired from Texas, did just that at Tropicana Field. He attacked. The lefty threw 10 pitches, seven of them for strikes, and he retired all three batters he faced for a perfect inning on three groundouts. Jose Siri had two home runs in the game, but against King, he could not get a grounder past Nolan Arenado. King set the tone for three other relievers to follow as the Cardinals bullpen allowed one run on its way to securing a 6-4 victory, the Cardinals’ first at Tampa Bay since June 2014.

The Cardinals relievers — King in the sixth and Giovanny Gallegos in the ninth bookending Drew VerHagen and ascending JoJo Romero — retired 12 of the 14 batters they faced. As a group, they threw 51 pitches and 39 were strikes. Of the first 38 pitches thrown by a Cardinals reliever on Wednesday, 31 were strikes.

Attack, indeed.

But maybe don’t get too attached to the role.

It could change by tomorrow.

So it goes with a bullpen that shed right-hander Chris Stratton and closer Jordan Hicks at the trade deadline and still does not yet have former closer Ryan Helsley healthy and available. The Cardinals enter the final two months of the regular season with an idea of how they’d like to use the bullpen — starting with Romero more and more at the end — but willing to be guided by how relievers do in their new assignments.

“It’s a really good question.” manager Oliver Marmol said. “When we talk about guys stepping into roles, VerHagen is going to have to take that right lane even when ahead — which is not something we’ve called on him to do a whole lot. When you look at the makeup of the bullpen …”

Marmol then listed the number of long relievers that are in the retooled bullpen. Andrew Suarez from the left and James Naile on the right are there to fill innings. Lefty Zack Thompson is headed for some higher-leverage spots though could also be used in long relief. Andre Pallante, a right-hander, is the Cardinals' counter to a run of left-handed bats and a groundball-getter when there is a mess left behind on the bases to sop up. That leaves four other relievers to claim the innings in close games with leads.

All four got the call Wednesday.

“I don’t think any of us feel like there’s anything set,” VerHagen said. “We’re all pretty much moving around. They’re going to play matchups a lot. As far as you know, seventh, eighth, ninth — I don’t think anything is set. I feel like all of us trying to piece it together and get outs when we’re called on.”

Here, along with their contract info as the Cardinals look beyond this season, is how they did:

6th inning: John King, LHP

Under control for three more seasons

The only major-league pitcher the Cardinals acquired in five different deals ahead of the trade deadline, King has yet to give up a run in three appearances.

He bounced between Class AAA and the majors with Texas this season, and he’s been both a long reliever and a targeted lefty, one who can get groundballs and has the hits allowed to show for it, too. With two left-handed batters bracketing the right-handed-hitting Siri in the sixth inning, King got the nod to relieve starter Dakota Hudson with a 5-3 lead.

“They’ve been doing more matchups,” King said of the Cardinals. “Which the Rangers (were doing, too). The back-end guys got the matchups. I was a middle reliever, so sometimes I go lefty, sometimes we need a guy (to give innings). That’s how any bullpen is. I felt good about the left-right-left. I thought they were line changing. I have a good idea of what I want to do.”

That is, work quickly and stay grounded.

The two left-handed hitters he faced grounded out to shortstop, and Siri bounced that 81.4 mph change-up to Arenado for the routine 5-3 groundout.

“He just attacks,” Marmol said. “He knows what he’s good at. He’s stubborn about what he’s good at. He’s going to use it at the bottom of the zone. And he’s going to get groundballs. Righty (or) lefty. He knows what gives him success, and he’s done that well.”

7th inning: Drew VerHagen, RHP

Free agent in November

The first player signed after the end of the 99-day lockout, VerHagen came to the Cardinals on a two-year deal after a few years in Japan and has not had the return envisioned by him or the club. He came a few hours away from behind named the team’s fifth starter to open the 2022 season. He spent most of that year injured with a hip issue.

This season, the Cardinals shelved the idea of having VerHagen start and instead put his metrics-approved stuff to use in the bullpen, though he did not always maximize the cameos in higher-leverage spots.

Just as he’s about to become a free agent, they need him in those roles.

With Stratton in Texas, the spot for a right-handed reliever to cool a team and allow the Cardinals to chase down an opponent is open, and so to is the second late-inning right-hander to Gallegos. VerHagen “needs” to emerge as that guy, Marmol said.

“I like it a lot,” the right-hander said. “I like being in games that are close. And, you know, helping us win. Any time it’s a close game, it’s more fun.”

VerHagen threw nine pitches, eight of them strikes, and he struck out the first two batters he faced. When the Rays lineup turned and brought switch-hitter Wander Franco up, VerHagen challenged him with a three-run lead. Franco turned the game back into a two-run game. He tagged a misplaced pitch from VerHagen and sent it 448 feet into the seats. That was the last pitch VerHagen threw before turning the game over to …

7th inning: JoJo Romero, LHP

Under control for three more seasons

Arguably no player on the Cardinals roster has elevated his place with the team quite as much or as quickly as the lefty. Acquired a year ago from Philadelphia, Romero intrigued the Cardinals with his stuff — the velocity, the action, the uncomfortable reaction from hitters — but they did not get to see much of him in spring training, and he’s bounced between levels all summer.

In the past month, he’s tightened a hold on late-game lefty — and more.

Romero entered the game in the seventh and promptly struck out the first batter he faced, Rays No. 3 hitter Brandon Lowe. Romero began the eighth the same way he ended the seventh. Two batters into his appearance and he had two strikeouts. He dotted a 95 mph sinker, dropped an 86 mph change-up, and offset that with an 86 mph slider. Three of his six change-ups got swings and misses.

Only two of his pitches were put in play.

“Done a nice job,” Marmol said. “He has stepped into that role extremely well. He took it and ran with it. He’s pitching with confidence. He’s got a great mentality out there. And he’s got stuff for you.”

And he would have opened the ninth, too.

9th inning: Giovanny Gallegos, RHP

Signed through 2024

The Rays had left-handed batter Josh Lowe due to lead off the ninth, and Romero warmed on the mound just in case Tampa Bay did the unexpected and let Lowe hit. At the same time, Gallegos had already warmed up in tandem with Romero.

The moment the Rays went to right-handed batter Harold Ramirez, the Cardinals countered with Gallegos. He retired all three batters he faced, the final two on groundballs.

With Hicks in Toronto and Helsley waiting out a rain-postponed rehab appearance at Class AA Springfield, Gallegos is the Cardinals’ active leader in saves. He has the most late-inning experience of any reliever in the current bullpen, and that includes saves, holds and blown saves. At one point this season, Gallegos was the Cardinals’ leader in holds — the stat that mirrors saves without finishing the game — and also saves.

Roles shift and rotate and swap all around him; the same one seems to come back to him.

Tampa Bay had the bottom two spots in their order up in the ninth, pinch-hitters waiting for both of them, and then the top of the order. Franco loomed as the fourth batter due up — the one who could flip the game on the Cardinals bullpen for the second time in two nights.

“Can we end the game before Franco comes up?” Marmol said.

Gallego’s answer: Yes.

