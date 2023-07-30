The Cardinals wrap up a home series Sunday against the Cubs. First pitch is set for 1:15 p.m. St. Louis time.

Left-hander Steven Matz (1-7, 4.34) will take the mound for the Cardinals. Matz has a 2.18 ERA in the four appearances since he was moved back to the starting rotation. The Cardinals are 3-1 in those games, though Matz is only 1-0.

The Cubs will counter with right-hander Kyle Hendricks (4-4, 3.45). The 33-year-old Hendricks has a career 2.69 ERA vs. the Cardinals in 25 games, but he hasn't faced the Redbirds yet this season.

The Cardinals are 46-60 and back in last place in the NL Central, 11 games out of first. St. Louis has lost three straight, all to the Cubs. The Cardinals are 4-8 vs. the Cubs this year heading into Sunday's final meeting between the teams.

The Cubs are 53-51, third in the NL Central, and have won eight straight, six of them coming against the Cardinals.

Lineups

CARDINALS

1. Lars Nootbaar, CF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, DH

3. Nolan Gorman, 2B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Tyler O'Neill, LF

6. Alec Burleson, 1B

7. Jordan Walker, RF

8. Andrew Knizner, C

9. Paul DeJong, SS

P: Steven Matz

CUBS

1. Nico Hoerner, 2B

2. Seiya Suzuki, RF

3. Cody Bellinger, CF

4. Yan Gomes, DH

5. Dansby Swanson, SS

6. Christopher Morel, LF

7. Trey Mancini, 1B

8. Miguel Amaya, C

9. Nick Madrigal, 3B

P: Kyle Hendricks

Injury report

UT/CF/2B Tommy Edman (wrist): Edman will begin a rehab assignment Saturday night with Class AAA Memphis. The plan is for him to two games, all nine innings of each game, and appear at two positions, shortstop and center field. Depending on how he recovers and how he feels from those games with his timing and his health, the Cardinals may activate him Tuesday. (Updated July 28)

RHP Ryan Helsley (forearm strain): Placed on the 60-day injured list Monday, but that does not change his timetable for a return. Helsley is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Saturday at Busch Stadium. It will be his fourth bullpen session since being cleared to throw and could be the last one before he is sent on a rehab assignment. There is not target date for his return to games. (Updated July 27)

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder strain): Is set to throw a bullpen session on Saturday at Busch Stadium as works he towards a rehab assignment where he will build inning and strength. (Updated July 27)

RHP Wilking Rodriguez (right shoulder): Set to throw a bullpen session at Busch Stadium on Saturday. Has been sidelined since early May after requiring arthroscopic shoulder surgery. The recovery timeline provided following Rodriguez's surgery was said to be from 4-6 months. (Updated July 27)

UT Brendan Donovan (sore throwing arm): He was forced to stop his throwing program due to soreness and will not play a position in the field "anytime soon," Post-Dispatch reporter Derrick Goold reported from Chase Field in Arizona on Wednesday. Treatment options for the flexor tendon strain and the persisting inflammation that have bothered Donovan are still being discussed. Surgery is an option, but it's one he said he'd like to avoid. The Cardinals are meeting this weekend to determine what's next for the utility fielder. (Updated July 28)