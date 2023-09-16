When it finally did happen for the first time in 15 years, the Cardinals were caught looking.

Three of them were on base, including the tying run 90 feet away from home, looking toward a teammate at home plate to complete a comeback and push the inevitable ignominy of the 2023 Cardinals back one more day, or even one more inning, one more batter. The coaches and manager were looking on from the dugout. And Lars Nootbaar, a catalyst for what comes next for the Cardinals, was looking at three called strikes to end the game.

And end an era.

For the first time since 2007, the first time under the team’s current leadership, the Cardinals (65-81) will finish a regular season with a losing record. The Cardinals’ 5-4 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night at Busch Stadium handed them a brick that means they won’t surface to or above .500. The longest active streak of winning seasons in the National League ends as does the longest sustained run of winning seasons in Cardinals’ history. Not since the Swifties of Stan Musial had the Cardinals had a run of winning as long.

The No. 82 in the loss column this morning means the Cardinals are, officially, what they have been for most of the season and certainly since the trade deadline.

A losing club.

“It’s a disappointment,” said manager Oliver Marmol, who was drafted by the Cardinals out of college in 2007, a few months before that club lost its 82nd game. “We didn’t do as well as we were supposed to this year. That’s on me. We’ll clean it up.”

What was true in Friday’s game was true for the season – an early hole dug proved too much to escape because of failed chances to capitalize or be consistent.

The three runners left on base in the ninth inning added to the total of 15 for the game. The Phillies took a four-run lead six batters into the fifth inning, and the Cardinals spent the rest of the game chasing and chipping away at that lead, never to make it any closer than the one-run deficit on the scoreboard at the end of the evening. But what made Friday different from the season was the pitching. Down early, Zack Thompson was not out early, too. He pressed on. He pitched through the fifth and into the sixth.

He held the Phillies at four to buy time for the offense to stir.

His outing was not inefficient or ineffective and that made the outcome of the game feel less inevitable. As long as he was pitching well, the Cardinals could rally.

“It looked different,” Marmol said.

Which is the goal going forward.

The 2023 season is done, kaput, a losing year, finally and formally, and all that’s left is to chase a 200th win for Adam Wainright, hand out the final bobbleheads, and pack up the lockers. But how the Cardinals find a way out of the hole has already started.

Who could be key in the climb appeared in the box score Friday.

Where they were in 2007 and where they could be for 2024:

Zack Thompson, LHP

Age in September 2007: 9

Whatever the Phillies picked up the rookie’s delivery during or before the first inning, they made the most of it until he corrected it.

Thompson (5-6) allowed three singles in the first inning to get into a bind with a run in and two runners on for Phillies’ No. 6 hitter Nick Castellanos. The first pitch Castellanos saw he catapulted for a three-run homer and a 4-0 lead on the Cardinals. Almost immediately after that pitch, Thompson made a shift in his setup on the mound – and cruised. He got nine outs from the next nine batters, including the curveball that bent past Bryce Harper’s swing for a strikeout that left the former MVP so furious he got ejected.

Thompson declined to detail the adjustment. The Phillies were primed for his fastball. They took 24 swings at it. The Cardinals referred to the “impressive” swings some of them took.

All of that is code.

He agreed with the description “gamesmanship.”

It’s likely he was giving away something about his pitches or a specific pitch.

“It stinks that I couldn’t make that adjustment before the home run,” Thompson said. “Once it’s in the past you can’t take those runs off the board, try to keep us in it from there.”

Thompson struck out two betters in the second inning. He got leadoff hitter and 43-homer slugger Kyle Schwarber twice looking at a called third strike. In the game, Thompson had 27 pitches that were either taken for a strike or missed by a swing. He had only 14 balls put in play, and through five innings he allowed four runs on five hits. A generous call on an elevated fastball became an opportunity for him to use his curveball and he did to strike out Harper. The left-handed hitters in the Phillies’ lineup went zero-for-six with three strikeouts against Thompson.

The All-Star-laden lineup managed one hit in Thompson’s final four innings.

“They’ve got some dudes in that lineup, and I felt like my stuff played well to them,” Thompson said. “I don’t think anybody put a good swing on (the curveball). Just learn from everything I learned in that first inning and move on from it.”

Thompson’s seesaw season started with him winning a spot in the opening day bullpen. It detoured to Class AAA Memphis so that he could recast himself as a starter, with an eye on 2024. He struggled. So did the Cardinals. And he was back in the majors for an undefined relief role – until necessity moved him in the rotation, and he has not left. The Cardinals are open to see how long he just stays there. He allowed two runs total in the first innings of his previous six starts, and four runs in Friday’s start. But that he steadied himself and got through five to save the bullpen showed an advancement and a guile absent at times from the rotation this season.

Even as they look to add a starter, the Cardinals see a role for a part-time, fill-in, or understudy starter who can maintain the quality of the rotation with inconsistent starts. A reliable pitcher like that could shape their shopping list for winter, allow them to take a risk while knowing they have upside insurance.

“I think just knowing that the coaching staff trusts me, and I get a chance to go out there and try to save some bullpen, try to eat up a few more innings,” Thompson said. “Show that one inning was anomaly and go from there.”

Aaron Nola, RHP

Age in September 2007: 14

If pressed to provide that shopping list for the offseason and who the Cardinals intend to pursue as a free agent, Phillies ace Aaron Nola would be at the top or near it.

The 30-year-old right-hander is scheduled to become a free agent after the World Series, and he fits the profile of the experienced pitcher the Cardinals want to add from the outside to lead their staff. The Cardinals, according to sources, intend to make an overture to attempt and sign him, and they’re aware of the auction that will develop for the right-hander. He’s had the consistent 200-inning, 200-strikeout seasons they covet, and he’s had postseason success – right here in river city, right in front of their eyes.

Marmol called him a “tough arm, for sure.”

He was a dominant or overwhelming arm at all Friday, but as he meandered and defied the Cardinals’ lineup through four innings, he displayed the doggedness that will make him appealing to more than half of the teams in the majors, and quite possibly all of the teams who plan to contend in 2024. Nola leaned hard on his sinker, and he did not get much swing and miss on off-speed pitches. What he did do was get key outs.

Riddled by three singles in the third inning that became two runs for the Cardinals, he quashed the uprising with a double play ball. In the fourth, he had to pitch around his own error – but did not in time to keep another run from scoring. He was out of the game in the middle of the fifth having left two baserunners for a teammate to clean up.

That trend would continue for the Cardinals.

They would leave 12 runners on base by the end of the eighth inning, and they would go four consecutive innings leaving a runner in scoring position. In the process of describing his team’s persistent pressure and lack of the breakthrough hit, Marmol complimented the pitcher who spent half the game keeping them from it.

“I thought we took some pretty good at-bats,” Marmol said. “It’s just that timely hit to come through there – we left a lot of guys on. I felt like our approach was really good. Nola is obviously really good.”

Masyn Winn, SS

Age in September 2007: 5

A rookie infielder, beckoned from the minors to spend the final month of the season preparing for launch next season as the everyday shortstop, Masyn Winn has not had the immediate success offensively at the highest level. He’s tinkered with his stance. He dropped a bunt to do something productive this past week in Baltimore. He moved his feet. He’s tried a bunch of different ways to hasten the adjustments to the majors and emerge from the hole of a sub-.160 average.

At the same time, he’s playing defense that keeps him in the lineup.

There have been a few times when Winn could use his arm strength more aggressively to steal an out, but there have been just as many where his athleticism does it for him. He turned two high-speed double plays on the road trip. On Friday, he had his best defensive play yet. In the fifth, Schwarber lofted a high, soaring fly ball that was bound for shallow center. Winn had the best chance to make a play on it – which is to say he had little chance and the other fielders had none.

He made the most of his.

Sprinting with his jersey’s back No. 0 to the plate, Winn made the over-the-shoulder catch in stride for the first out of the inning.

Offensively, he had the first sacrifice fly of his career, and he used his speed to outrun an error to reach base another time before being stranded.

“We saw him take some better at-bats, more patience, was able to wait some guys out,” Marmol said. “I think we’re going to see more and more of that.”

They did in the ninth.

The Cardinals got the tying run on base before the Phillies got an out in the ninth. Two groundouts did not produce a double play to end the inning, and instead the Cardinals were able to squeak a run home. With two on and two outs, Winn faced lefty Jose Alvardo and did not bite on any of the 98-mph sinkers he saw. Winn took five pitches – all of them meant to entice the young player into an eager, aggressive and fruitless swing. Four of them were out of the zone for the walk that loaded the bases for …

Lars Nootbaar, OF

Age in September 2007: 10

If anything, Lars Nootbaar’s absences from the lineup due to several injuries this past season have only reinforced his importance to the lineup.

While Nolan Gorman provides left-handed power and Brendan Donovan provides the left-handed on-base percentage, Nootbaar’s blend of both of those things, especially at the top of the Cardinals’ lineup, gives the only order a balance and a spark. During the Cardinals recent road trip, he didn’t hit all that much (six-for-32, .188) but he found ways on base. He had as many walks as hits, and he tipped the scales on Friday.

Nootbaar reached base four times, including three walks and an error. In the second, his one-out walk began the rally that halved the Phillies’ lead.

Of the first 12 runners left on base, he was three.

In the ninth, he would leave three.

After Winn’s walk, Nootbaar had the Cardinals’ best chance of the evening a game-breaker – a hit that would either tie or win the game. He took three sinkers from Alvarado and the game was over the, 82nd loss in ink. Nootbaar spent some time at his locker late Saturday. He was looking.

There will be a lot of that in the coming weeks and months. The Cardinals looking at what went wrong. The Cardinals looking into moves. The Cardinals looking into changes.

Looking.

And the only looking any of them can do.

Looking forward.

