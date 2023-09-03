The Cardinals, losers of the first two games of the current home series and nine of 12 overall this year vs. the Bucs, wrap up the season series Sunday against the Pirates. First pitch is set for 1:15 p.m.

Left-hander Zack Thompson (3-5, 3.92) is set to take the mound for the Cardinals. Thompson has excelled in limiting hard contact by opponents, and he's among the top 15% of MLB pitchers in fewest barrelled balls allowed per plate appearance.

The Pirates will counter with right-hander and former Cardinal Johan Oviedo (8-13, 4.20), who has a 1.50 ERA vs. his former mates in two starts this year.

The Cardinals are 3-9 vs. Pittsburgh this season. Whatever happens Sunday, the Redbirds have have their worst winning percentage vs. the Bucs since 1992, when they went 3-15.

The Cardinals are 58-78, last in the NL Central and 18½ games out of first. The road ahead doesn't get any easier, as all of the team's remaining games, except for a series with the Padres, are against teams in playoff chases.

The Pirates are 63-73, fourth in the NL Central and have won five straight.

Lineups

CARDINALS

CF: Lars Nootbar

DH: Paul Goldschmidt

2B: Nolan Gorman

3B: Nolan Arenado

1B: Alec Burleson

RF: Jordan Walker

LF: Richie Palacios

C: Andrew Knizner

SS: Tommy Edman

P: Zack Thompson

PIRATES

3B: Ke'Bryan Hayes

LF: Bryan Reynolds

DH: Andrew McCutchen

1B: Connor Joe

RF: Miguel Andujar

SS: Liover Peguero

CF: Jack Suwinski

2B: Vinny Capra

C: Jason Delay

P: Johan Oviedo

Injury report

LHP Matthew Liberatore (lower back tightness): Liberatore will make at least one more rehab start. He pitched 3⅔ innings for Triple-A Memphis in a rehab start on Tuesday night, allowing five runs on four hits and five walks. He also struck out five. He threw 78 pitches in that outing. He'll check in with the team's medical staff on Wednesday before they determine next steps. He's eligible to return from the IL on Sept. 3. (Updated Sept. 1)

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder strain): Before the end of his rehab assignment, right-hander was optioned to Class AAA Memphis to join the rotation and get innings not guaranteed him in the majors. Woodford pitched 3⅓ innings in a minor-league rehab outing for Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday, allowing one run on two hits and a walk. (Updated Sept. 1)

RHP Ryan Helsley (forearm strain): Added to the major-league bullpen Friday when rosters expanded from 26 to 28 players. Helsley will return to high-leverage spots, though JoJo Romero will remain in the closer role. (Updated Sept. 1)

RHP Wilking Rodriguez (right shoulder): Struck out two and touched 97 mph with his fastball in a one-inning rehab appearance for Class AAA Memphis. He will continue to make scheduled, one-inning appearances for the Redbirds, and the Cardinals plan to promote him to the majors before season's end. (Updated Sept. 1)

OF Dylan Carlson (left ankle, left oblique): Is coming close to the end of a 10-day waiting period to see how he recovers from an injection into his ankle to address persisting pain that is related to a high ankle sprain sustained earlier this season. Season-ending surgery to address the cause of ankle pain is possible after he revisits a specialist. He is also recovering from an oblique strain at the same time. (Updated Sept. 1)

LHP Steven Matz (left lat strain): Is coming out of his no-throw program and is awaiting word from team doctors and a second opinion to determine how quickly he could ramp up his throws or if he'll require more rest to address injury. (Updated Sept. 1)