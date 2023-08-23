The Cardinals, who have lost the first two games by a combined 17-4 tally, wrap up a road series Wednesday against the Pirates. First pitch is set for 11:35 a.m. St. Louis time.

Left-hander Zack Thompson (2-5, 3.90) will take the mound for the Cardinals. Thompson is starting in place of Matthew Liberatore, who was placed on the injured list with back stiffness.

The Pirates will counter with right-hander Luis Ortiz (2-3, 4.86), who has been in Triple-A since July 5. Big-league batters are demolishing his fastball, with a .447 batting average against it. He's tied for last in average exit velocity allowed, along with the Cardinals' Jake Woodford, according to Baseball Savant.

The Cardinals are 55-72, last in the NL Central and 14 1/2 games out of first. St. Louis has lost six of its last seven games.

The Pirates are 57-69, fourth in the NL Central, and hadn't won any of their previous four series before clinching the set with the Cardinals with their victory Tuesday night.

Lineups

CARDINALS

1. Tommy Edman, 2B

2. Alec Burleson, LF

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Willson Contreras, DH

6. Andrew Knizner, C

7. Richie Palacios, CF

8. Jordan Walker, RF

9. Masyn Winn, SS

P: Thompson

PIRATES

1. Ke'Bryan Hayes, 3B

2. Bryan Reynolds, LF

3. Andrew McCutchen, DH

4. Connor Joe, 1B

5. Joshua Palacios, RF

6. Liover Peguero, 2B

7. Ji Hwan Bae, CF

8. Alika Williams, SS

9. Jason Delay, C

P: Ortiz

Injury report

IF Nolan Gorman (lower back strain): Had three consecutive days of working in the field and behind the scenes at PNC Park to test how his back recovered from an anti-inflammatory shot. Gorman reported feeling strong and comfortable without any limitations, increasing the likelihood he joins the lineup in Philadelphia this coming weekend. Placed on the IL prior to Thursday night's game; he hadn't played since Aug. 12, and his IL stint was backdated to Aug. 14. His back stiffness limited his ability to bend down as well as some of his rotational mobility. (Updated Aug. 23)

LHP Matthew Liberatore (lower back tightness): During a bullpen session, Liberatore had difficulty generating the explosive push off the pitching rubber necessary in a game, and he had moments of pain and stiffness in the dugout that led to some concern from the coaching and training staff. So, less than 24 hours after expressing optimism he would start Thursday, the lefty went on the injured list. He'll return to St. Louis for treatment and recovery before going on a rehab assignment. (Updated April 22)

OF Lars Nootbaar (lower abdomen contusion): For the first time since going on the injured list, the outfielder moved around during pre-game workouts Monday at PNC Park. He avoided full-out sprints, though he could do those in the coming days, pending how he feels.The Cardinals placed Nootbaar on the 10-day IL following Thursday's game. He was still dealing with significant soreness on Friday after being hit in the groin by a foul ball. (Updated Aug. 21)

OF Dylan Carlson (left ankle, left oblique): Received an injection into his ankle to address persisting pain that is related to a high ankle sprain sustained earlier this season. After meeting with a specialist in Wisconsin, Carlson received the injection and will see if a week or so of rest alleviates the pain and allows him to move toward baseball activities. He is also recovering from an oblique strain at the same time. He was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Aug. 10. Management expects him to play again this season. (Updated Aug. 22)

RHP Ryan Helsley (forearm strain): A series of active tests did not show any structural issues or reasons for concern as the right-hander experienced some recovery issues following recent rehab appearances. He'll throw a bullpen this week and, if that goes well, resume his rehab assignment. (Updated Aug. 22)

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder strain): Set to make his second rehab appearance with a start for Class AA Springfield on Wednesday. Threw 1 2/3 innings in a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis this past week. He threw 40 pitches in that outing, and reported feeling well after. Woodford will continue to build arm strength and pitch count as he readies for a return that could come as early as next home stand. (Updated Aug. 23)

RHP Wilking Rodriguez (right shoulder): Threw a bullpen session at Busch Stadium on Friday; the plan is to have him throw live batting practice session in Jupiter, Florida, in the coming days. His next outing after that could be in a rehab assignment. He has been sidelined since early May after requiring arthroscopic shoulder surgery. (Updated Aug. 18)

LHP Steven Matz (left lat strain): Continues on his "no throw" program for at least another week, and he'll be reevaluated at that time. (Updated Aug. 21)