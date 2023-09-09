After outslugging the Reds in the opener Friday, the Cardinals continue a road series Saturday against the Reds. First pitch is set for 5:40 p.m. St. Louis time.

Left-hander Zack Thompson (4-5, 3.91) will take the mound for the Cardinals, who have won the last three games started by Thompson. The 25-year-old is in the top third of pitchers in allowing the fewest number of barrelled balls per plate appearance.

The Reds will counter with rookie right-hander Carson Spiers (0-0, 6.75), who is making his second-career MLB start. Spiers allowed three earned runs in four innings and picked up a no-decision in his debut vs. the Cubs. He was called up from Double-A amid a Reds COVID outbreak, and Spiers has made only six career appearances above that level entering Saturday's game.

The Cardinals are 62-79, last in the NL Central and 16 1/2 games out of first. St. Louis is aiming for its second straight series win.

The Reds are 73-70, third in the NL Central and 1 1/2 games out of a wild-card spot.

Lineups

CARDINALS

1. Lars Nootbaar, CF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Nolan Gorman, 3B

4. Nolan Arenado, DH

5. Willson Contreras, C

6. Alec Burleson, RF

7. Tommy Edman, 2B

8. Richie Palacios, LF

9. Masyn Winn, SS

P: Zack Thompson

REDS

1. Harrison Bader, CF

2. Spencer Steer, 2B

3. Hunter Renfroe, DH

4. Elly De La Cruz, SS

5. Nick Senzel, LF

6. Christian Encarnacion-Strand, 1B

7. Tyler Stephenson, C

8. Noelvi Marte, 3B

9. TJ Friedl, RF

P: Carson Spiers

Injury report

LHP JoJo Romero (irritated knee tendon): The Cardinals' placed their current closer on the injured list Tuesday with an injury in his left knee that includes swelling, irritation, and discomfort within the patellar tendon. A timetable for his return has not been determined, though the assignment to the IL was backdated to Sept. 2 so he'll be eligible to return after the current road trip. (Updated Sept. 5)

RHP Wilking Rodriguez (right shoulder): Pitched a scoreless inning Wednesday for Class AAA Memphis as he nears the end of his rehab assignment. He struck out one, allowed one hit, and has shown the power on his fastball that first intrigued the Cardinals when they acquired him this past offseason through the Rule 5 Draft. (Updated Sept. 8)

OF Dylan Carlson (left ankle, left oblique): Continues to make progress through baseball activities back at Busch Stadium. He is increasing his work and intensity day by day based upon on how recovers, and while the Cardinals do not expect him to join the team on the current road trip, they'll evaluate his readiness to contribute during the season's final three weeks. (Updated Sept. 8)

LHP Steven Matz (left lat strain): Has emerged from his no-throw and slowly ramping up his activities back in St. Louis, though he acknowledged to the Post-Dispatch that the calendar is running out for him to return, and if he does it will be in relief for the second consecutive September. (Updated Sept. 8)