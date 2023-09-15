The Cardinals begin a home series Friday against the Phillies. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. St. Louis time. The game will air exclusively on Apple TV+.

Left-hander Zack Thompson (5-5, 4.06) will take the mound for the Cardinals. In six starts this year, Thompson hasn't allowed more than three earned runs. He's in the top third of big-league pitchers in fewest barreled balls allowed, strikeout percentage and walk percentage.

The Phillies will counter with right-hander Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.64). Since the start of August, Nola has put up a 5.40 ERA. Nola's arsenal induces batters to chase balls out of the strike zone at a higher rate than 94% of pitchers.

Nola is a free agent after this season and will be one of the top pitchers on the market in an offseason in which the Cardinals must acquire more pitching.

It is Roberto Clemente across Major League Baseball on Friday, when the league honors the Puerto Rican-born Clemente, the first Latin American player elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

The Cardinals are 65-81, last in the NL Central and 17 games out of first. St. Louis won all three series on its recent road trip, beating the top teams in both leagues.

The Phillies are 79-67, second in the NL East and 17 games behind Atlanta. Philadelphia is the top wild-card team, ahead of Chicago by 1 1/2 games.

Lineups

CARDINALS

1. Lars Nootbaar, CF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Alec Burleson, DH

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Willson Contreras, C

6. Richie Palacios, LF

7. Jordan Walker, RF

8. Tommy Edman, 2B

9. Masyn Winn, SS

P: Zack Thompson

PHILLIES

1. Kyle Schwarber, DH

2. Trea Turner, SS

3. Alec Bohm, 3B

4. Bryce Harper, 1B

5. J.T. Realmuto, C

6. Nick Castellanos, RF

7. Bryson Stott, 2B

8. Cristian Pache, LF

9. Johan Rojas, CF

P: Aaron Nola

Injury report

INF Nolan Gorman (right hamstring strain): He left Tuesday's game after coming up lame running to first. On Wednesday, Sept. 13, the Cardinals placed him on the 10-day injured list. (Updated Sept. 13)

LHP JoJo Romero (irritated knee tendon): The Cardinals placed their current closer on the injured list Sept. 5, backdated to Sept. 2. (Updated Sept. 5)

RHP Wilking Rodriguez (right shoulder): Pitched a scoreless inning Sept. 9 for Triple-A Memphis. He reported feeling more "fatigued" after that outing than some of his recent outings. (Updated Sept. 11)

OF Dylan Carlson (left ankle, left oblique): The switching-hitting Carlson will have season-ending arthroscopic ankle surgery, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol announced on Wednesday, Sept. 13. (Updated Sept. 13)

LHP Steven Matz (left lat strain): Marmol said he does not expect Matz to pitch again this season. (Updated Sept. 13)