SEATTLE — As the clock ticked down, like more clocks than ever do these days at big-league ballparks, Randy Arozarena had to hit home runs either faster or farther to win.

If he hit them faster with 20 second to go, he’d have less ground to make up in the final against Vladimir Guerrero Jr. If he hit them farther, he’d cover more ground, earn bonus time, and perhaps overtake the Toronto slugger with the extra ticks of the clock.

Arozarena came up short.

By two feet.

Or by 30 seconds.

Either way, he finished behind Guerrero, 25-23, in the final round of the Home Run Derby held late Monday night at T-Mobile Park. After bounding past best pal Adolis Garcia and good friend Luis Robert Jr. in the first two rounds of the tournament slugfest, Tampa Bay’s Arozarena did not hit a home run farther than 440 feet to earn an extra 30 seconds of bonus time to hit three more homers and overtake Guerrero. Arozarena’s top distance: 438 feet.

“I’m a little bit skinnier than those guys,” Arozarena said of the three peers he faced in the three-round derby. “So I tend to go against the grain.”

Sixteen years after his father, Hall of Fame outfielder Vladimir Guerrero, won the Home Run Derby at San Francisco’s Oracle Park (AT&T at the time), Vlad Jr. took home the trophy, the bejeweled spinning-compass necklace, and the bonus. Guerrero hit 72 homers total Monday. And he advanced to the final round swinging against the boos from the home crowd, who watched Seattle Mariners sensation Julio Rodriguez hit 41 home runs in the first round and then lose steam. Guerrero edged him, 21-20, in the second round but only because Guerrero stopped after hitting 21 with plenty of time on the clock.

Arozarena said that he practiced three times over the past week to get his stamina and strength and rhythm ready for the Home Run Derby.

“The Home Run Derby takes a lot out of you – you exert a lot of energy, you take a lot of swings in a minute,” Arozarena said afterward. “I try to prepare myself as best I could.”

Plus, he had bragging rights to win.

When Garcia and Arozarena first met they were both newly signed to the Cardinals and in their first spring training. They were roommates, fast friends, and Garcia was the future godfather of Arozarena’s daughter. There Garcia was holding Arozarena’s daughter as her dad took his swings during the final round of the Derby. Asked earlier Monday what he remembered about the first time he met Arozarena, Garcia, now with Texas, grinned.

“I remember Randy being an over-excitable, really loud, and really good guy,” he said.

Arozarena’s bravado is part of the show.

As he became a star in the 2020 playoffs, muscling the Tampa Bay Rays to the World Series in the bubbled tournament, Arozarena’s celebrations and enthusiasms were part of the sensation. A gentlemen standing behind home plate during batting practice on Monday had a T-shirt painted with various celebration poses from Arozarena, including the arms-crossed, knowing-smile look he delivered as a member of Team Mexico in the World Baseball Classic.

Ahead of the Derby on Monday, he told Garcia that he was going to win.

“I told him I was going to beat him,” Arozarena said. “I told him I was going to beat him, and I was able to do it.”

He jumped into Garcia’s arm to celebrate.

“He’s one of those guys who is really spontaneous,” Garcia said. “He does things that come to his head.”

In the second round, Arozarena faced Robert. The White Sox slugger – and target of the Cardinals’ interests as an amateur free agent coming out of Cuba – hit the six longest home runs of the tournament. During the second round against Arozarena, he hit a ball 484 feet. Distance does enough to earn additional bonus time, but that was not enough to keep ahead of Arozarena. The right-handed hitting outfielder won the round, 35-22.

Guerrero, the lower seed, went first in the final round. He hit at least two homers more than 440 feet to earn the additional 30 seconds of time and used it to set the number to beat 25.

Arozarena came to the plate, cowboy boots slung over his shoulder. He rested them upright on the grass edge just outside the home-plate halo.

On the boots was a stitched likeness of him posing with his arms crossed.

Fifty-nine second into his final round, Arozarena did not have a home run longer than 440 feet and had nine homers total. He took time out. In the final 61 second of his allotted 2 minutes, Arozarena hit 12 home runs including six in the final 25 seconds. In his 30 seconds of bonus time, he hit two to fall shy of Guerrero. With no home runs of 440 feet or greater, Arozarena’s time was over.

He said the swinging was tiring, the pace of the Derby challenging.

He was asked in the clubhouse later if he was tired.

Arozarena, showman through and through, flexed his arms.

“I feel ready to compete again,” he said.