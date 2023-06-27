It's been a big week for Orioles prospect Jackson Holliday, last season's top draft pick and son of former Cardinal Matt Holliday.

On Sunday, the younger Holliday was named the top prospect in baseball by MLB.com.

The shortstop Holliday is turning heads at High-A Aberdeen (Maryland), leading to his move past Reds rookie Elly De La Cruz at the top of the prospect list.

Two days later, Holliday was among 14 first-round selections chosen for the All-Star Futures Game in Seattle on July 8.

A left-handed batter, Holliday is is hitting .325 across two levels of Class A this season to go along with a .994 OPS. He has 47 RBIs and has walked as many times as he's struck out (57 apiece).

Two Cardinals also made the All-Star Futures Game, right-handed pitcher Tink Hence and outfielder Victor Scott II.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.