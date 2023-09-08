St. Louis native and Marlins third baseman Jake Burger hit his 29th home run of the season in the first inning Saturday, but he didn't stay at 29 for long. He drilled No. 30 in his very next at-bat for his third multi-homer game of the year.

"It's a great accomplishment for myself," Burger said of the 30-homer mark on a Marlins postgame television interview. "Going into the season that's always a goal for me."

The CBC and Missouri State product added homer No. 31 on Tuesday, and, with the Marlins in the thick of the playoff hunt, he's hoping to add on to that total down the stretch.

Burger, who was picked 11th overall by the White Sox in 2017, was beset by injuries as he ascended to the majors and finally broke through and became a full-timer in the big leagues this year.

In 32 games since being traded to the Marlins from the White Sox, he has six home runs and is batting .306 with an OPS of .878.

With his 30-homer season, Burger joined a select group of players born in the St. Louis area to hit 30 homers in a season.

Ryan Howard

High school: Lafayette

Howard tops the leaderboard of 30-homer seasons by St. Louisans in both quantity and quality. He started fast with 58 in 2006 to lead all of MLB in just his second full big-league season. That began a streak in which he hit 30 or more in six consecutive seasons. He averaged 44 homers a year in that span for the Phillies.

Yogi Berra

School: South Side Catholic (now St. Mary's), dropped out after eighth grade

The hall of famer and Yankee hit 30 homers for the first time in 1952, his sixth full MLB season, ranking sixth in the majors. Then he did so again four years later. In 1952, two of his five two-homer games came against the Browns. Only one of those games was played in St. Louis: an Aug. 2 Browns win in front of 5,420 at Sportsman's Park.

Nate Colbert

High school: Sumner

Colbert, who played for five different big-league teams from 1966-76, had both of his 30-homer seasons with the Padres. He hit 38 in 1970 then matched that two years later. He was tied for eighth in big-league homers with Hank Aaron in 1970. His 1972 season was second-best in the big leagues, two behind Johnny Bench.

Roy Sievers

High school: Beaumont

Sievers began his big-league career with the Browns in 1949, but he didn't hit the 30-homer mark until later in his career when he was with the Washington Senators. He led the American League with 42 in 1957, then hit 39 the following year.

Bernard Gilkey

High school: University City

Gilkey, who bypassed a possible college basketball career at Drake to sign as an undrafted free agent with the Cardinals, didn't hit the 30-homer mark until 1996, when he was traded to the Mets. He was second in the National League in wins above replacement (8.1) that year. Of the three men who the Cardinals acquired when they dealt Gilkey, only Eric Ludwick even appeared with the Redbirds, putting up a 9.18 ERA in 11 career games with St. Louis.

Honorable mention: Gary Gaetti

High school: Centralia (Illinois)

Gaetti was born in Centralia, Illinois, which is just outside of the eastern reaches of the St. Louis metropolitan statistical area. Though the journeyman played three years with the Cardinals, all of his 30-homer years came elsewhere. He hit 34 in 1986 with Minnesota then 31 the following year. With Kansas City in 1995, Gaetti tallied 35 homers.