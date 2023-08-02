On his first day in Miami, the Marlins are wasting no time in capitalizing on the St. Louis native slugger's last name.

The team is offering $5 burgers at Wednesday's game in honor of the CBC and Missouri State grad, who will start at third base and bat sixth vs. Philadelphia, a day after being traded from the White Sox.

"Sounds like a good deal to me, 5 bucks," Burger told Kevin Barral of Fish on First. "I'm sure my wife will grab one."

Burger, who grew up a Cardinals fan, is even more excited to play for manager Skip Schumaker, a former Redbird player and coach.

"It's crazy," Burger said to Barral. "He's the only guy that signed the ball for me down at Jupiter at spring training when I was a kid.

"It's awesome to be under him and work with him. He is one of those guys that I aspire to be. Played the game the right way and played the game hard."

Burger has never played in the months of August or September for any MLB team, let alone a playoff contender, and the Marlins are in the thick of the wild-card race.

His 25 homers put him in the top 10 of Major League Baseball. He's among the best in Major League Baseball hard-hit percentage and balls barrelled per plate appearance.

The Marlins also acquired slugger Josh Bell from Cleveland at the trade deadline, along with pitching help.