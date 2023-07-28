When Brewers reliever Devin Williams finished off Milwaukee's win over the Reds on Wednesday and earned his 26th save, he also completed a rare level of dominance over a team.

Against Cincinnati this year, Williams has made nine appearances, pitched 8 2/3 innings, and he hasn't allowed a hit or a run.

Williams, a Hazelwood West grad, has struck out 17 Reds, and seven of his 26 saves have come against division-rival Cincinnati.

Only one other pitcher has equaled that level of dominance, striking out 15 or more without permitting a hit or run against a single opponent in a season, according to baseball-reference.com.

Craig Kimbrel, then with Boston, dominated Tampa Bay in similar fashion in 2017.

The 28-year-old Williams has been an All-Star each of the past two seasons and has already set a career high for saves this season. His 1.56 ERA would be a career best.

He's in the top five in the majors in whiff rate and throws a pitch called the "airbender" that baffles opponents.

Williams and the Brewers don't meet the Cardinals again until late September, when the two teams play two series, one in each city.