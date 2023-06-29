First pitch is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. CT at Busch Stadium

The Cardinals will try to wash the bitter taste from their mouths after Wednesday night’s loss and the team’s 16th blown save of the season. They can do so with a series-clinching win over the Houston Astros in the third game of the three-game set at Busch Stadium.

Third baseman Nolan Arenado will start as the designated hitter after he left Wednesday night’s game with lower back stiffness.

Arenado, the team leader in home runs (15, tied with Nolan Gorman) and RBIs (51), initially felt the tightness in his back on Tuesday night when he slid into home plate. He re-aggravated the back issue on Wednesday night while making an effort to backhand a groundball at third base.

Arenado mashed a three-run home run in the first inning, but he exited the game after the fifth inning and Gorman replaced him at third base.

Rookie outfielder Jordan Walker, who had the night off on Wednesday, returns to the starting lineup. He enters the night with a 16-game hitting streak and a 17-game on-base streak.

Walker's on-base streak is tied for the fourth-longest active streak in MLB. The 16-game hitting streak is the longest active streak in the majors and tied for the sixth-longest in the majors this season.

Cardinals veteran right-hander Adam Wainwright will make his 400th career start, the third-most in Cardinals history behind Bob Forsch (401) and Bob Gibson (482).

With a win, the Cardinals will have four consecutive series without a loss. That would include series wins against the New York Mets, Washington Nationals and a series split against the Chicago Cubs overseas during the two-game London Series.

Lineups

Cardinals (33-46, 5th in NL Central, 9.0 GB)

1. Brendan Donovan, 2B

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Lars Nootbaar, RF

4. Nolan Arenado, DH

5. Willson Contreras, C

6. Jordan Walker, LF

7. Nolan Gorman, 3B

8. Paul DeJong, SS

9. Tommy Edman, CF

P: Adam Wainwright

Astros (43-37, 2nd in AL West, 5.5 GB)

1. Jose Altuve, 2B

2. Alex Bregman, 3B

3. Kyle Tucker, RF

4. Jose Abreu, 1B

5. Yanier Diaz, C

6. Corey Julks, LF

7. Bligh Madris, DH

8. Jeremy Pena, SS

9. Chas McCormick, CF

P: J.P. France

Pitching matchup

RHP Adam Wainwright (3-2, 6.56 ERA): Veteran right-hander is coming off of one of the worst starts of his career, according to him. Given the stage, the opportunity, the fact the Cardinals reorganized their rotation so that he could lead them into the first NL game in the United Kingdom, his dud this past weekend in London stung the Cardinals longtime leader. Wainwright allowed seven runs on 11 hits to the Cubs and could not get an out in the fourth inning. The outing bloated his ERA from 5.56 to 6.56, and it was the first time this season that he did not strike out a single batter. His curveball and cutter betrayed him, and the right-hander’s final season before retirement has become a quest to find the pitch that made his career: the curve. Busch Stadium has been a comfortable home for Wainwright in his career, but this season he’s 1-2 with a 7.03 ERA in five starts there. He’s allowed 48 baserunners in 24 1/3 innings at Busch. In his career, he’s 13-1 with a 1.48 ERA against the Houston Astros. This will be his 17th start against the former division rival.

RHP J. P. France (2-3, 3.54): The 28-year-old from New Orleans will be making his first career appearance against the Cardinals. He has made nine starts for the Astros this season and brings a streak of four consecutive quality starts into the series finale Thursday night. He is the first Houston rookie since 2014 to throw five consecutive starts of at least six innings, and the franchise record is nine consecutive set back in 2008 by Chris Sampson. France has a remarkable mix of pitches that he can use to vary speeds and movement. He’ll throw a fastball less than 44% of the time and average 93.4 mph with, playing against a 80.3-mph slider, an 86.1-mph cutter, a 81.9-mph changeup, and then he’ll drop in a 75.9-mph curveball. He throws all of his off-speed pitches more than 10% of the time, giving him the chance to play what Wainwright calls the “x-game,” carving the plate with different movement at slightly different speeds before showing the deep drop in velocity. France has yet to win a game against a NL team.

Number to know

2009 – The last time that Adam Wainwright took a loss in a start against the Houston Astros (on August 2, 2009). He has not faced them since 2016, though he carries a streak of seven consecutive winning decisions against the former NL Central rival.

Injury report

RHP Jack Flaherty (right hip tightness): Right-hander was scratched from his planned start Sunday in London. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Flaherty was cleared by the training staff and will return to the rotation this weekend against the New York Yankees. He’s scheduled to start on Saturday. (Updated June 27)

LHP Packy Naughton (forearm strain): Naughton had season-ending surgery on June 26 to repair the flexor tendon in his forearm. During the procedure, the surgeon examined the integrity of Naughton’s elbow and determined that it did not need to be reconstructed, lessening the time that Naughton will need to recover. Naughton made four appearances in relief this season before he landed on the IL in early April. (Updated June 28)

RHP Ryan Helsley (forearm strain): The Cardinals’ closer began a throwing program on Thursday. His return before the trade deadline is not likely. He’ll need to go on a minor-league rehab assignment after he has made strides in the coming two weeks with a throwing program that begins from “square one.” He felt discomfort in his right forearm while playing catch earlier this month, and he went on the 15-day injured list retroactive to June 10. The medical staff initially prescribed at least 10 days without throwing. (Updated June 28)

OF Tyler O'Neill (lower back strain): He’s hopeful to go on a minor-league rehab assignment next week. The Cardinals moved O’Neill to the 60-day IL on June 16. The move to the 60-day IL does not alter his timetable for a return. He had gradually increased baseball activities including running, throwing and hitting. (Updated June 27)

What’s next

The Cardinals continue their homestand with a three-game visit from the New York Yankees, who are coming off a Domingo German’s perfect game Wednesday night in Oakland. The Yankees are visiting St. Louis in back to back regular seasons for the first time. They visited St. Louis in 1942 and 1943 for the World Series.

Check back in to stltoday.com this afternoon and evening for coverage of the game.