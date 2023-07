SAN DIEGO — The opportunistic Rangers, seeking an upgrade for their rotation, are engaged in advanced-level trade talks with the New York Mets about three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, a major league baseball source told The Dallas Morning News on Saturday.

Scherzer, a Parkway Central grad and Mizzou great who turned 39 on Thursday, had complained to reporters after his start Friday about the Mets’ direction following the trade of closer David Robertson to Miami earlier in the week.

“I’ve probably got to have a conversation with our front office,” Scherzer told reporters. “You traded our closer away. I’m sure a bunch of people are going to have to have a conversation with the front office. I have not had a conversation.”

There are complications involved in acquiring Scherzer. First, he has a full no-trade clause in his contract. Second, he has a player option for $43.3 million for 2024, which gives him, not the team, control over his future without a pre-arranged decision. Scherzer is due about $13 million for the remainder of the 2023 season, which would push the Rangers’ payroll over the $233 million luxury tax threshold. The Rangers would pay a 20% tax on all money spent above the threshold.

The Mets are scheduled to visit St. Louis next mont, and the Rangers don't come to Busch Stadium this season, so a trade would deprive Cardinals fans the possibility of seeing Scherzer pitch here this year.

That, however, is not owner Ray Davis’ concern. The concern: Protecting a two-game lead in the AL West as the pitching staff has bogged down in the absence of Jacob deGrom.

Scherzer has struggled this year to a 4.01 ERA in 107.2 innings over 19 starts. He has allowed an NL-high 23 home runs. Scherzer and Rangers pitching coach Mike Maddux, however, have a strong relationship. Maddux was the Washington pitching coach in 2016-17; Scherzer won Cy Young Awards in both of those seasons. Maddux was the Cardinals' pitching coach from 2018-22.

The Rangers rotation has been leaking oil badly for the last month. In 17 starts since July 1, the quartet of Martín Pérez, Dane Dunning, Jon Gray and Andrew Heaney have combined to post a 5.89 ERA. Their walks are way up (3.86 per nine innings) and their strikeouts are way down (6.75 per nine innings). They have allowed 17 homers in 84 innings.

Since July 1, the rotation ERA of 5.12 ranks 23rd in the majors and the 1.57 strike-out to walk rate ranks last in the majors. The Rangers hadn’t had a quality start since July 18 when Nathan Eovaldi held Tampa Bay scoreless for five innings.