White Sox slugger and St. Louis native Jake Burger is heating up at the right time.

The CBC and Missouri State product hit four home runs over the course of three games late last week, and just as the out-of-contention White Sox ship off veterans in exchange for prospects.

Burger is the only player in Major League Baseball to hit home runs in three consecutive games three different times this season.

In order to keep his coveted bat in the lineup, the White Sox are trying him out at second base, where he got his first start last week.

“It felt comfortable. It felt smooth. I had a double play,” Burger told MLB.com. “I wanted to get a feed in there, too. But I’ll go with the turn. Felt like I got an exorbitant amount of ground balls. The baseball gods were kind of testing me a little bit.”

Burger recalled his father when speaking of his new position.

“I’ll never forget my dad growing up, he would tell me, ‘If you are going to go to a dance with a girl, you can’t be a bad dancer and a jerk. You have to do one or the other or both,’” Burger told MLB.com. “So you separate the two, and if you are going bad at the plate, you have to contribute somehow. I was able to do that on defense today.”

Burger is already becoming an elite slugger.

He's among the best in Major League Baseball hard-hit percentage and balls barrelled per plate appearance.

Only seven players have more than his 25 home runs. Through Saturday, he has eight home runs in July.

Four of his home runs have been 442 feet or longer including a 450-foot blast on Friday.

Burger is sure to get plenty of reps going forward.

Lance Lynn, traded to the Dodgers, spoke of the opportunity provided to the team's remaining players as the White Sox deal players to contenders.

Burger is up for the challenge.

“A lot of us see it that way, and you can already tell who wants to be in that leadership spot,” Burger told the Chicago Sun-Times. “Aside from leadership, it’s just building a really good culture and going from there.”