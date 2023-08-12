The team left town 70 years ago, but hundreds of fans still gather to celebrate the history of the St. Louis Browns, the city's other MLB team.

On Friday, the Browns Historical Society and Fan Club will hold its annual reunion luncheon at 11:30 a.m. at the Missouri Athletic Club.

Rick Dempsey, former World Series MVP and renowned funny man, will be the keynote speaker.

Dempsey was named 1983 World Series MVP for the Orioles after hitting .385 in the series in which Baltimore beat the Phillies.

St. Louis Browns reunion luncheon When: Friday, Aug. 18, doors at 11 a.m., program begins at 11:30 a.m. Where: Missouri Athletic Club, 405 Washington Avenue, St. Louis Tickets: https://membership.thestlbrowns.com/events-new/browns-luncheon/

The Browns fan club is the only active fan club of the relocated MLB teams.

"For a team that has not played in 70 years, that tells you not only the memories, but also how great St. Louis baseball is," said Ed Wheatley, president of the Browns fan club.

Just three former Browns are still living of the more than 700 who played for the team.

One of them, 97-year-old Frank Saucier, will participate in the luncheon via video. Saucier, born in Franklin County, played in just 18 MLB games, having had his playing career cut short by his military service in both World War II and the Korean War.

He's most famously known as the man for whom Eddie Gaedel, standing 3-foot-7, pinch hit for in a famous Bill Veeck stunt.

Doors open at 11 a.m. Tickets are $42 for fan club members, $52 for non-members and $10 for virtual attendees. They're available at membership.thestlbrowns.com/events-new/browns-luncheon/.

In addition to the luncheon, the Browns fan club is also spreading awareness of the team's history with an exhibit at the Field House Museum in downtown St. Louis.

Running through Oct. 22, "Rounding the Bases: The History of St. Louis Browns Baseball" features nearly 1,000 pieces of Browns memorabilia.

Some of Wheatley's favorite items include a display on Hall of Famer George Sisler, who won the American League's first MVP award in 1922 and hit .400 in two different seasons.

There's also an exhibit on the integration history of the Browns, who were the first team to put two Black players on the field at the same time, doing so in 1947 in a game at Boston.