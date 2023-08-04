“I got pissed and I was like, 'I’m just going to throw it as hard as I can,'" he said to MLB.com.

He made the All-Star Futures Game that year and was called up to the big leagues later in the year.

It was during the COVID shutdown in 2020 that he developed the airbender. During workouts at St. John Vianney, he trained his focus on getting more movement from his changeup.

Then as the Brewers began preparation for the shortened 2020 season, he got some feedback from a teammate.

“I remember Jedd Gyorko saying, ‘I don’t even want to face you. I don’t even know what the hell that is,’” Williams said to MLB.com. “That gave me more confidence and I carried it into the season.”