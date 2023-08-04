Hazelwood West graduate Devin Williams, coming off his second straight All-Star nod, was named the National League Reliever of the Month for July earlier this week.
It's the St. Louis native's third time earning the award, and he's quickly racking up the accolades. In his four full big-league seasons, Williams has earned Rookie of the Year honors as well as the two All-Star appearances.
In July, Williams put up a 1.54 ERA in 12 appearances. He held opponents to a .171 batting average and recorded three times as many strikeouts (21) as hits allowed (7).
He picked up saves in three consecutive days vs. Cincinnati in mid-July and his 27 saves rank sixth in Major League Baseball.
His changeup, known as the airbender, has the most movement of any pitch in MLB. It has an average of 21.5 inches of movement, and batters are hitting .125 against it this year.
Just four years ago, Williams, then 24 was languishing in the minors.
“I was done with it,” Williams told MLB.com. “I wanted a break.”
After a particularly rough stretch, a switch flipped for Williams.
“I got pissed and I was like, 'I’m just going to throw it as hard as I can,'" he said to MLB.com.
He made the All-Star Futures Game that year and was called up to the big leagues later in the year.
It was during the COVID shutdown in 2020 that he developed the airbender. During workouts at St. John Vianney, he trained his focus on getting more movement from his changeup.
Then as the Brewers began preparation for the shortened 2020 season, he got some feedback from a teammate.
“I remember Jedd Gyorko saying, ‘I don’t even want to face you. I don’t even know what the hell that is,’” Williams said to MLB.com. “That gave me more confidence and I carried it into the season.”