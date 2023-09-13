St. Louis native and Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer is likely done for the year after exiting Tuesday night's game with a shoulder injury.

He left the Rangers' game at Toronto with right triceps spasms. General manager Chris Young announced Wednesday that, though Scherzer won't require surgery, he's not likely to pitch again this season, postseason included, due to a strained muscle in his shoulder.

Scherzer, who attended Parkway Central and Mizzou, was traded to the Rangers by the Mets at the trade deadline and is 4-2 with a 3.20 ERA with Texas.

The injury is just the latest blow to the cratering Rangers. Fangraphs gave the team a 57% chance to win the division a month ago, and that's now just 13% as the Rangers have gone 8-15 since Aug. 18 and trail Houston by a game in the AL West.

The Rangers previously lost Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom to Tommy John surgery.

Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, recently passed Phil Niekro for 11th all-time on baseball's career strikeouts list. He needs just five more strikeouts to pass Greg Maddux and move into the top ten.

Despite the gravity of the milestone, Scherzer, who turned 39 earlier this season, wasn't overly concerned with his place in history when he passed Niekro last month.

“I play to win — I’m not here for milestones, I’m not here for accomplishments — I’m here to win and to win as a team,” Scherzer said then to Rangers writer Matthew Postins. “I’m sure it’s gonna be a good moment to reflect on later in my life, but not right now.”

Scherzer has one more year left on the three-year, $130 million contract he signed with the Mets before being traded.

He could conceivably move up past Walter Johnson, Gaylord Perry and Don Sutton for seventh all-time if he's able to put up a similar number of strikeouts in 2024 as he has this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.