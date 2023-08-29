Collinsville High product Tanner Houck, who recently returned to the Red Sox rotation after missing two months with a facial fracture caused by a line drive to the face, isn't going to forget that day.

Wondering how Tanner Houck got his hands on the 3D Mold of his Fractured Face?

Listen here ➡️ https://t.co/vTD7iidrT6 pic.twitter.com/lTtopQxbpH — Baseball Isn’t Boring (@BBisntBoring) August 29, 2023

Beyond the obvious way in which that June day in Yankee Stadium when Kyle Higashioka's liner drilled him in the face is embedded into his memory, Houck also has a physical reminder of his setback.

The former Mizzou pitcher has a mold of his fractured face on a chain that he can wear around his neck.

"The surgeon handed me a bag with this skull in it of the night that I got hit," Houck told the Baseball Isn't Boring podcast. "You can kind of see where all the fractures are, on the cheekbone, up here on the temple and kind of in the eye socket."

Houck, bloodied by the blow, had a plate permanently inserted into the right side of his face as part of the ordeal.

“I know it could’ve been a lot worse, it could’ve been my eye, nose, jaw, whatever but with that being said, too, I've thrown X amount of pitches throughout my entire life since I was 9 years old, and this was the first time it’s happened.” Houck told the Worcester Telegram. “So freak accident, no reason to be hesitant about it (and) next time I gotta duck.”

In two big-league starts since returning from his stint on the injured list, Houck is 0-2 with a 4.00 ERA.

The Red Sox are 5 1/2 games out of a wild-card spot entering Tuesday's games.