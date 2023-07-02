Many superlatives have been used to describe the woeful, bumbling Cardinals this season.

From a purely wins-and-losses perspective, this season is going down in the wrong kind of record books.

The first half of this season officially ended Saturday with the Redbirds finishing off a rain-delayed rout of the Yankees in the first half of a doubleheader.

The Cardinals' 34-47 record after 81 games gives them a .420 win percentage.

They've only done worse than that in their first 81 games twice since 1920, sporting a .395 win percentage after 81 games in both 1978 and 1924.

The 1978 Redbirds finished 69-93, while the 1924 team was 65-89.