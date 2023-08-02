As Major League Baseball's trade deadline passed Tuesday afternoon, many former Cardinals players found new homes in recent days.

The Mets, as part of a major selloff, sent outfielder Tommy Pham to Arizona in exchange for a 17-year-old shortstop.

"He has a proven track record of hitting," Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen told the Arizona Republic. "What we had heard in New York is how motivated and disciplined he was in the clubhouse in making himself a really good baseball player. I think that’s something that will fit in into our clubhouse."

Pham was drafted by the Cardinals and was with the big-league club from 2014 until he was traded in 2018 to Tampa Bay.

The Mets also sent ex-Cardinal reliever Dominic Leone to the Angels for a Double-A shortstop. Leone was in St. Louis for the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

On Sunday, the Rockies sent outfielder Randal Grichuk along with teammate C.J. Cron and cash to the Angels for a pair of minor league pitchers.

Grichuk was drafted by the Angels but made his MLB debut with the Cardinals and was here from 2014-17 before being shipped to Toronto for Leone and another player.

"I never thought it would take 14 years to make my Angels debut, but here I am," Grichuk told the Long Beach Press-Telegram.

Grichuk has cut his strikeout rate and his having one of his better offensive years as a pro, hitting .307 though with fewer home runs than he has hit in the past.

On Friday, the White Sox sent a pair of former Cardinals pitchers, starter Lance Lynn and reliever Joe Kelly, to the Dodgers for injured outfielder Trayce Thompson and a pair of minor league pitchers.

The Cardinals picked Lynn in the first round of the 2008 draft. After making his debut in 2011, he remained here through 2017, when he became a free agent. He's having a career-worst year on the mound, sporting a 5.21 ERA.

St. Louis chose Kelly in the third round in 2009. He made his debut in 2012 and was dealt to Boston in 2014 as part of the Allen Craig deal. Kelly put up a 3.24 ERA this year with Chicago.