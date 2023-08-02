When the White Sox sent slugger Jake Burger, a CBC and Missouri State product, to Miami just before Tuesday's trade deadline, they assured him of his first real taste of the push for a playoff berth.
The White Sox, far out of playoff contention, shipped Burger to South Beach in exchange for a Double-A pitching prospect.
Burger has never played in the months of August or September for any MLB team, let alone a playoff contender.
The Marlins are in the thick of the wild-card race, even if a division title is mostly out of reach. Fangraphs gives the fish a 45% chance of making the playoffs.
"Going to Miami, getting to make a push for the playoffs ... I'm really excited to play my heart out for Miami as well," Burger told Chicago Sun-Times Sox beat writer Daryl Van Schouwen.
His 25 homers put him in the top 10 of Major League Baseball. He's among the best in Major League Baseball hard-hit percentage and balls barrelled per plate appearance.
Four of his home runs have been 442 feet or longer including a 450-foot blast on Friday.
The White Sox drafted Burger 11th overall in 2017, and it's been an injury-plagued journey to the big leagues. He's played in 154 games over three seasons, with this year being his first year as a full-time big leaguer.
"It's been a long journey with the organization," Burger told Van Schouwen. "A lot of good memories. A lot of bad memories. I'm just grateful for the White Sox organization for believing in me when it didn't seem like a lot of other people believed in me."