Rays closer and St. Louis native Pete Fairbanks is emerging this season as one of baseball's best relievers, joining another St. Louisan already at the top.

Fairbanks (Webster Groves) has five saves in the past nine days as his team has moved to within a game of Baltimore for the AL East lead.

The Mizzou product already set a new career high with 24 saves for the year, besting the eight he had last season, emerging as the clear-cut closer for the Rays as the season has played out. He'll soon set a new career-best for innings pitched, as well.

Since the All-Star break, Fairbanks ranks third among all MLB relievers in wins above replacement, per Fangraphs.

He's increased his fastball velocity over the course of his MLB career from 97.4 to about 99mph.

He's second in second-half strikeouts per nine innings pitched at 16.04. NBC Sports has moved Fairbanks into its elite tier among fantasy baseball relievers with his recent surge.

He's undoubtedly getting fewer hateful messages from fans these days. He told reporters of an interaction with a fan after he threw a wild pitch that allowed the winning run to score in the bottom of the ninth against the Rangers in July.

"I'm still having a better night than the guy who told me he wouldn't bat an eye if I drank some bleach, so that's good," Fairbanks told reporters. "Just another day in the life of being on the losing end of the bullpen."

Another St. Louis native, Hazelwood West product Devin Williams, is neck-and-neck with Fairbanks for wins above replacement value among relievers in the second half.

The Brewers' closer, Williams has 14 saves in the second half and a career-high 34 for the year, tied for fifth-most in baseball, to go along with his 1.27 second-half ERA.

He's even gotten his own beer, Airbender Ale, which he helped brew. The beer named after his signature pitch will be sold at the in-house brewery at the Brewers' ballpark.

As not only one of baseball's best relievers, but also one of few high-visiblity African-American closers in the game, Williams hopes to be a role model.

"I want to set a good example for those kids who are watching me, right now," Williams said in an interview with Bill Ladson of MLB.com. "As far as advice for those kids, I would say, this is a good opportunity for a lot of people. It doesn’t have to be basketball or football. Baseball is a sport they can excel in, as well."