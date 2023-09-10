The first four minutes of the U.S. national soccer team’s match with Uzbekistan at CityPark on Saturday were great. The last four minutes looked pretty good too. The 86 minutes in between? Not so much.

“We started well,” said center back Tim Ream, the St. Louis native who captained the team. “Then we lost our way a little bit.”

The United States beat Uzbekistan in the friendly match 3-0, a scoreline that flatters the U.S. team immensely. If not for some stalwart goalkeeping by Matt Turner, Uzbekistan would have tied the game, or taken the lead. An fourth minute goal by Tim Weah, off a pass from Juventus teammate Weston McKennie, held up until the closing minutes, when, with Uzbekistan down a man who was getting medical treatment, Ricardo Pepi scored just as the match clicked into second half stoppage time and then Christian Pulisic converted a penalty kick in the 95th minute.

The match was the first for new/old U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter. U.S. Soccer surveyed the market for a coach after Berhalter’s contract ran out and decided he was the best man for the job. The fans at CityPark didn’t necessarily agree: There were boos when Berhalter was introduced.

For Ream, it was a special day, though not one without misadventure, as when he turned the ball over in his own end shortly before halftime, springing Uzbekistan captain Eldor Shomurodov for a breakaway that forced goalkeeper Matt Turner into making a big save. (Ream thanked him after the play was over.)

Berhalter chose Ream as captain for the game, telling him Saturday morning. Ream guessed that the number of friends, family and ex-teammates or coaches probably numbered in the hundreds.

“It was good,” he said. “I enjoyed it. I saw a lot of familiar faces walking around at the end there. But for me, coming back here, being able to play in a stadium like that, one that as you grow up, you don’t know if the city will ever get one, get a team, get a stadium, to come back and play in there, it’s cool. It’s something you dream of as a kid, and I’ve said it all week, to have family, friends, coaches, ex-teammates, people that you went to school with, all in the seats. You know they’re there, but you block that to the very end, but the very end was pretty special, walking around and seeing everybody. I enjoyed it a lot, being able to be the captain and walk the team out and represent the city, the 76 (national team players from St. Louis) that have come before and represent the country in your hometown, there’s not much that’s better.”

Since it was Berhalter’s first game back with the team — “It was nice,” he said. “After the anthem you reflect on it a little bit that you’re back, and then it’s back to work.” — it was also the first day of school for the U.S. team as it starts preparations for the 2026 World Cup, and that led to some bumpy play. The lessons of five days of training camp were implemented and it created a slow team that was challenged by Uzbekistan’s five-man backline.

“At times, too slow, not aggressive enough,” said Ream. “There are things that we’re trying to do in terms of pulling players out and keeping tight connections, trying to get a team to jump when you’re trying to break them down, and if they don’t jump, we need to make better, quicker decisions and not put each other into tight, troubled situations. Without a doubt we know it’s not even close to a top performance. The guys know that. It’s already been discussed. But you come away with a win and you work on things and you look at video and you look at where you can improve, but I don’t think anybody’s overly impressed inside the changing room. But I think that shows where we are as a team and where we know we need to be.

“We’re trying some different movements, different connections, a different way in buildup and then if things aren’t working, then shifting positions a little bit to build up in a different shape. It takes time. It’s something that’s been introduced this week. Something we can be comfortable with, but it’s a little bit new for some guys that haven’t done it and it is trying to get guys to jump, and if they don’t jump, it looks very, very slow. And you have to then try things when maybe you don’t want to or don’t feel comfortable doing it. It’s a learning process for sure, but one that we’re working on every day and going to try to perfect and get it to where we want to be.”

“I think a couple things,” Berhalter said. “We gave the ball away in tough spots. When we were building, we were methodical about it, we were trying to track the opponent. I thought we lacked the speeding up of the attack after we broke through the front five and that could have been better. A back five is always difficult to break down, you saw that they just dropped and we weren’t able to get behind them that often. The other thing is, our press-after-loss defensive transition needs to get better. We gave them too many opportunities to get behind us when we could have been positioned better to win the ball immediately after we lost it.”

The attendance for the game was 15,569, well below stadium capacity, which almost never has happened at CityPark. It was the third trip in for a U.S. national team this year and the first two sold out. The men’s team sold out CityPark in June for a game with lowly St. Kitts and Nevis in the Gold Cup with a young lineup lacking almost all of the team’s big names (many of whom were called in for the Uzbekistan game) and the women’s team sold out its game with Ireland in April in preparation for the Women’s World Cup.

PHOTOS: USMNT defeats Uzbekistan 3-0 at CityPark