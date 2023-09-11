For 45 minutes on Sunday night, St. Louis City SC showed how it could go on the road and dominate play, create chances and win points. But only for 45 minutes. The battle for survival that followed was not expected.

City SC jumped out to a 2-0 lead over the Los Angeles Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., and thought for a moment it had gone up 3-0, which made the fact that it escaped with a 2-2 tie and earned just one point instead of three into a major disappointment. Getting a point on the road, especially coming against a team that has been among the best in the league over the past couple months, is usually a good thing, but not in this case.

“Yeah, it's not the best feeling, honestly,” said striker Klauss.

“A little bit disappointed of course that we leave only with one point,” coach Bradley Carnell said. “I thought we could have seen out that game and found a way to get it over the line.”

What changed the game was two yellow cards on forward Samuel Adeniran, first when a shot by the Galaxy in the penalty area hit him on the arm, the second for a late, sloppy tackle in the 60th minute. The first one you could hardly blame him for: the shot from the Galaxy’s Tyler Boyd got to Adeniran in an instant and there was no time to react. The second one was well up the field and was one that was unnecessary to commit, especially for a player already on a yellow card. The first one gave the Galaxy a penalty kick that made it 2-1, the second one gave them a man-advantage for the final 30 minutes (plus 10 minutes of stoppage time) which produced the tying goal and almost the winning goal.

A week ago, City SC lost for the first time after scoring first. On Sunday, it lost for the first time after leading at the half.

“I don't think a handball’s a mistake,” Carnell said. “I’ve been around in the game a long time and the more I'm in the game, I'm not sure what a handball is or isn't any more so. And we try to put pressure on the ball, we’re trying to get our bodies in the way and a handball is like, these things happen in soccer. So I don't I don't blame anybody for those, we just have to get other details like that lead to that moment and that's what bothers me more.”

If not for that handball in the box, Adeniran may well have been the story of the game. He scored in the 4th minute off a pass from Jared Stroud to make it 1-0 and keep his offensive rush going. Adeniran has four goals in five games, five goals in six games, and seven overall, the second most on the team, with all of them coming since he was recalled from a loan to San Antonio in the USL on June 24. It was the first time that Adeniran had been paired with Klauss up top to start a game, and it looked a potent combination, though it won’t be seen for a while since Adeniran will have to sit out the next game.

“A different dynamic,” Carnell said. “He's 6-5, got tons of speed and can run down the channels. He runs in behind. But again, we've seen it in this system, plug and play. We've had multiple guys step up to the plate and we feel confident that we can just pick up like, like Sam was never there. I think that's just what it is. For sure, he's a weapon starting and a weapon off the bench but now we just have to give the other guys the responsibility and the accountability.”

By his own admission, it was the best game for Klauss of the four he’s played since missing four months with a quad injury. He started for the first time and getting the goal was, even in a tie, a good event for him. His goal was a beauty, set up by a long run by Aziel Jackson and a pass that Klauss one-timed through the goalkeeper’s legs.

“I told Lutz (Pfannenstiel, City SC’s sporting director) before the game, ‘I have kilos in my head, in my back.’ ” Klauss said, presumably referring to weight on his shoulders. “And yeah, it's just like, for a striker, after these four months out, it was really important for my confidence. Coming back from injury, my confidence was not the best. And I mean, with this goal today and my performance as well, it is of course giving me confidence for the next games.”

The tie got City SC a point, which increased its lead to seven points over Seattle, which is even on games to go, and eight points up on LAFC, which has one more game to play than City SC. But a win would have put City SC nine up on Seattle, 10 on LAFC, with just six games to play. While 48 points should be enough to get City SC into the playoffs regardless of what happens, City SC has a chance to make it official and clinch a spot next weekend if it can win at Houston and both Austin and the Galaxy lose.

But that’s the good side of the evening. The bad side is that the Galaxy got a goal on the penalty shot after Adeniran’s first yellow and then applied ample pressure on City SC when it was down a man. Most of the final 30 minutes was spent near City SC’s goal. A goal seemed inevitable and it came in the 82nd minute. Anthony Markanich, who got another start at left back, committed a foul that earned him a yellow card and gave Los Angeles a free kick. The ball went into the box and finally found its way to forward Billy Sharp, who scored from a few feet out.

That the Galaxy didn’t score again was no small feat for City SC’s defense, and as a whole wouldn’t have been possible without the play of Roman Burki in goal. Joakim Nilsson had left the game in the 78th minute after going down and holding his upper left leg. “We hope it's not a setback,” Carnell said, “we just hope it’s a precautionary move. So we'll just have to see with that.”

Nine-plus minutes of stoppage time — a fair amount considering Adeniran’s handball went to VAR, players were taking a beating and City SC wasted whatever time it could — made the agony draw out for City SC, waiting for the final whistle.

“I'm happy with the boys,” Carnell said. “I'm happy with their performance. I'm just not happy with not winning the game. I think we did enough to win the game. And then we get derailed from the game plan. The boys showed in the last three games on the road, Orlando, Sporting KC and now this one, I think we've had very similar performances, have shown a lot of grit, a lot of desire, a lot of organization and a lot of control in many moments. So yeah, we get the go-ahead goal in Sporting KC, it doesn't work out for us, here we get a 2-0 lead, could have been three and then we get a red card and then we concede some restarts. So, again, there's no blame game here going on.”

But still, it’s two points City SC easily could have had.

“I mean, we had the game in our hands, and we have to learn how to control the game better in these situations,” Klauss said. “With a 2-0 lead at halftime we cannot concede two goals in the second half and in the end of the game, we were fighting for the tie and it’s a game we have 2-0 in front, we have to manage better.”