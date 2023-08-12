Even in a scrimmage, St. Louis City SC had to deal with the weather.

Storms in the Atlanta area delayed the start of City SC’s midseason tune-up match with Atlanta United on Saturday by 45 minutes, but when the teams finally got on to Atlanta’s training field in Marietta, Georgia, they played to a 3-3 tie in a 120-minute match as both teams get up to speed after the Leagues Cup break.

“This time the weather gods stayed true to what the radar was saying and it blew over,” City SC coach Bradley Carnell said. “All in all it wasn’t bad and it was a really good test for the boys. I think the trip was well worth it.

"We had moments of fatigue, we had moments of brilliance, we saw it all today congested in a 120-minute game."

City SC hasn’t played since July 27, when it lost 4-0 to Club America in the Leagues Cup and resumed practice on Monday. MLS play starts again on Aug. 20, with City SC playing Austin at CityPark, so Carnell was looking for a chance to work some kinks out for his team before resuming play, as was Atlanta, which also didn’t advance out of group play in the Leagues Cup.

“We were coming up against a really good technical team,” Carnell said, “and as far as prep and preparation for the Austin game and other games that follow, I think it was a really good exercise for us to try out and see players like Anthony Markanich starting off the game, to see how he does in our system. We saw some really good things, we tried a couple tactical tweaks. We said to the boys we could have played a college team and got some value out of it, but what real value would we get? We were playing against a really good team. We know in our first six games, four are on the road, so just being resilient, difficult to play against was the order of the day. We scored some goals, conceded a couple, and we walk out of here with a 3-3 tie.”

Nicholas Gioacchini, Samuel Adeniran and Tomas Ostrak scored for City SC, which trailed 2-0 and 3-1 before rallying to tie in a game that consisted of four 30-minute periods. The starters went 70 minutes and the backups 50 and the outside backs were rotated every 40 minutes. Atlanta is in seventh place in the Eastern Conference with 35 points. City SC leads the Western Conference with 41 points.

Defender Joakim Nilsson did not make the trip as the team tries not to overwork his recovering knee. He has played in two games with City2 as he works to get back into game shape after two knee surgeries in November.

“He wasn’t ready to go on this trip,” Carnell said. “We’ve gone so long without Joakim we would be crazy to try to push in all areas of risking him. He’s come so far, it would be a pity to squeeze him and then he falls back short a couple weeks. I’m hoping next week he’s fully integrated in practice and available to play I would hope.”

And waiting for the team when they return to St. Louis on Sunday will be Nokkvi Thorisson, the team’s main acquisition in the summer transfer window, who has arrived in St. Louis. With the Austin game on Sunday rather than the usual Saturday, the team will take Monday and Tuesday off and resume practice on Wednesday.