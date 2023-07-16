St. Louis City SC won’t play another league game for a month as Major League Soccer takes a break from its regular season to take part in a tournament featuring clubs from MLS and Liga MX in Mexico.

So for the next month, the MLS standings won’t change. And for that month, City SC will be at the top of them.

City SC went into the Leagues Cup break exactly the way it wanted to, pounding Inter Miami in a 3-0 victory on Saturday night before another sellout crowd at CityPark. City SC has a four-point lead over LAFC and Real Salt Lake, which are tied for second, and a five-point lead over the next team, Seattle. City SC has won in four of its past five games and has shut out the opponent in three of the four wins. Overall, City SC has the third-most points in the league. Its 13 wins are the fifth-most for an expansion team.

“What started off to be a fairy tale has become business (as usual),” City SC coach Bradley Carnell said. “It sparked an appetite, a hunger for more, and the players, the way they performed tonight, knowing there's a little break coming up, knowing there's Leagues Cup and that essentially from a mental standpoint, you can at least switch off for a few days, this has been massively important for us and now we start to turn on the focus.”

“I’m really proud,” said defender Tim Parker, who scored the game’s second goal, “of the group, to come out after the LAFC game, to come back home and play Miami the way we did. We wanted to make sure we got off to a fast start, score goals and put pressure on them right away and I think to come home, we obviously want to put on a show for the fans – they were amazing again – it’s just important for us to finish opportunities and get ahead of those kind of games.”

Yes, Inter Miami, playing its final game before the arrival of Lionel Messi, is not good, with the fewest points in the league, and struggled to do even simple things, but opponents like that haven’t always been easy for City SC. But City SC left nothing to chance this time, getting first-half goals from Parker and Samuel Adeniran on corner kicks and then a masterful free kick from Eduard Lowen. (Carnell started his postgame news conference by praising the work of assistant coach Alex Langer, who orchestrates the team’s set pieces.) Roman Burki was tested only a couple times, early in the second half, but he handled them, including a save when almost all of his body was inside the net as he quickly went from right to left to confront a scoring chance. Burki has seven shutouts.

“It's not always about playing a great game,” said Lowen, who came off the bench to play 30 minutes, which should put him in line to make a start the next time out. “I think there were tough games where it is very important to survive and score the chances you have. Set pieces are very important for us. We won on the road in San Jose and Toronto. We are very happy with our situation.”

Of course, a rest may be the last thing City SC needs. If anything, the team would be fine with getting right back out there and continuing to play MLS games.

“Momentum is hard to stop so we want to keep momentum,” Carnell said. “Every official game there is to play we want to win and give ourselves a good showing and we want to compete for things. The team has earned some points on the board now and we can put that aside and just focus on the new competition.”

Lowen is the team’s free kick and corner kick specialist, and one of the issues during his month-long absence with a quad injury was how that part of the team’s game would go. The answer is fine. Adeniran headed in a corner kick by Indiana Vassilev and Parker headed in a corner by Aziel Jackson, and Vassilev and Jackson both put the ball exactly where they needed to be.

Though the free kick from Lowen was something he’s shown before, as he curled the ball over a five-man Miami wall and out of reach of the goalie in the top left corner of the goal, City SC’s offense continues to find unexpected heroes. Adeniran’s header, 28 minutes into the game, gave him three goals in the five games since he rejoined the team from a loan to the second division. Parker’s goal 12 minutes later was his third of the season, surpassing his total from the previous eight seasons of his MLS career.

“I mean, it's surreal,” said Adeniran, who is scoring goals at the fastest rate on the team.

“I don’t know,” Parker said. “My wife has just as many questions as you guys do.”

There was one glitch along the way for City and Burki, as he has done so often, saved them. With a 2-0 lead in the early stages of the second half, a quick Miami attack brought numbers into the box. Burki had gone down on one knee on the right side of the box to deal with a cross, but then had to quickly get up and get to the left after its intended target couldn’t get to it but another Miami player on the far side could. On his knees with his hands on the goal line, and with his body almost entirely inside his net, Burki punched the shot away, but it was close enough to crossing the line that play was delayed while the VAR looked at the replays, but the referee was never called to the monitor.

“I waited a little bit because you never know if he passes, or if he shoots, I know that I'm fast in the feet,” Burki said. “The most difficult thing in this situation is just to stay cool, and just do the easy thing and not over complicate things, and that's what I did. I was 100 percent sure I was not behind the line.”

Parker was a bit more emphatic on the degree of difficulty.

“It’s a great save,” he said. “Once the ball gets all the across the box, for him to react across the goal is instinctual for him. It puts us in a really good place because giving up a goal there when we’re up 2-0, it might give Miami some life, so for him to make that big of a save is huge. … We rely on him for plays like that. He’s so good in the net in terms of leading and distribution and making the big saves when we need it. I think it goes noticed, but for us I think it can be even more.”

City SC is back in action on July 23 for its Leagues Cup opener with the Columbus Crew, and then City SC is back home to play Mexican team Club America on July 27.