As an Excessive Heat Warning envelops the St. Louis area, St. Louis City SC posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that outside water bottles aren't allowed in the stadium for Thursday night's Leagues Cup game against Club America.

Stay hydrated. Stay loud. 💪



Outside water bottles are not permitted inside CITYPARK, but we will have free refillable compostable cups at 20+ water fountains and refill stations throughout the stadium. Find their locations in the CITY app.#CFAvSTL | #AllForCITY pic.twitter.com/oyQgeuUtxA — St Louis CITY SC (@stlCITYsc) July 27, 2023

The team said it will provide free, refillable water cups at more than 20 stations around the stadium for the game, which starts at 9 p.m.

A 16-ounce bottle of water from concession stands costs $6.49 plus tax.

The heat index is forecast to be at 100 degrees at kickoff in St. Louis.

Across downtown, the Cardinals permit empty and factory-sealed bottles of non-alcoholic beverages, as long as they're 2 liters or smaller.

MLS team Sporting Kansas City allows fans to bring in one empty soft plastic water bottle up to 20 ounces to its games, as long as the bottle has no cap. The Chicago Fire do not permit bottles at Soldier Field.

The heat index hit 108 degrees by 2:51 p.m. Thursday with a forecast high of 102 expected, according to the National Weather Service.

This version of the tweet doesn't make the stadium policy any less outrageously stupid and dangerous. #AllForCITY https://t.co/6mmpyts2My — MLS Referee Stats (@MLSRefStats) July 27, 2023

A day earlier, the region tied a record for the warmest low temperature. The temperature only dropped to 84 degrees Wednesday, tying a record from 1936.

Some social media users took umbrage to the policy.

"This is the most ridiculous rule," Megan Anderson tweeted. "They want to push sustainability, yet don't allow EMPTY water bottles to be brought in to use the free refill stations being offered. Add in extreme temps? Hope they have extra medical staff tonight."