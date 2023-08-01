St. Louis City SC beat writer Tom Timmermann and co-host Beth O'Malley chat about the Leagues Cup, including the team's loss to Club América. The two then pivot to the USWNT's recent Women's World Cup games and their narrow entry to the round of 16.
In a return from injury, City SC center back Joakim Nilsson got in his first game in St. Louis on Saturday, playing for City2.
There was no denying it. St. Louis City SC came face to face with the reality Thursday night…
In a move to bolster its defensive depth, St. Louis City SC acquired 23-year-old Anthony Markanich from the Colorado Rapids for cash and its 2024 first-round draft pick.
