St. Louis City SC came away with a point with a 2-2 tie on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Galaxy, but it will look back on the night for the two points that got away.

City SC took an early 2-0 lead and looked on its way to winning before giving up a goal on a penalty kick, going a man down and then giving up the tying goal in the 82nd minute. With almost 10 minutes of stoppage time, it became a battle of survival for City SC that went to the final whistle.

The tie snapped a three-game losing streak of City SC in MLS games on the road and extended its lead in the Western Conference to seven points over second-place Seattle and eight points over third-place LAFC, which has one more game to play than City SC. But a win would have pushed its lead to double digits with six games to play.

City SC’s goals came from Samuel Adeniran, for whom it has become a regular event, and Klauss, for whom it’s been a long time coming.

For Adeniran, it was his fourth goal in five games and his fifth goal in six games, and he had one that could have been offside negated in Kansas City last week. Adeniran has seven goals on the season, all of them coming after he was recalled from his loan to San Antonio in the USL on June 24. But his ejection in the 60th minute changed the shape of the game.

For Klauss, it was his first goal since March 25, when he scored twice against Real Salt Lake before being sidelined because of injury. He has six on the season, giving the team four players with six or more goals this season.

The tie wouldn’t have been possible without the play of Roman Burki in goal, who was called on time and again to make saves, and it didn’t get any easier when Adeniran got his second yellow card and had to leave the game.

For the first time all season, City SC coach Bradley Carnell had the team’s “spine,” the players who play through the middle of the field, in the starting lineup. While Burki has played every game and Eduard Lowen and Njabulo Blom have started very often, Joakim Nilsson and Klauss have both missed substantial parts of the season.

Adeniran started things with one of the quickest goals by City SC this season, scoring just four minutes in. Jared Stroud made a strong diagonal run, and his cutback pass to Adeniran was deflected and the forward needed a few touches to control it before putting it in with his left foot from about 6 yards.

In 28th minute, it was a great run by Aziel Jackson, keeping his feet at one point despite an aggressive Galaxy challenge, that ended with a perfectly weighted diagonal ball to Klauss, who didn’t break stride and one-timed it between goalkeeper Jonathan Bond’s legs to make it 2-0.

In between those goals, Burki came to the rescue for City SC a few times, most notably in the 25th minute, when he made a close-range save on a header by Dejan Joveljic. Adeniran had another goal wiped out by an offside call, another case where it was a matter of inches.

Adeniran figured in Galaxy’s first goal, when a shot in a scramble in the goal mouth caught his right arm. Referee Filip Dujic was adamant that it was not a handball and play continued. But at the next stoppage, Duji was told to go to the monitor and changed his call, giving Galaxy a penalty kick. Riqui Puig stepped to the spot and, while Burki got his fingers on it, put it in the net to make it 2-1 in the 53rd minute.

Adeniran also got a yellow card on the play for denying a goal-scoring opportunity, which became a major issue seven minutes later when Adeniran made a late tackle on Puig at midfield and got a second yellow card, forcing City SC to play with just 10 men for the final 30 minutes. Adeniran will also miss Saturday’s game at Houston, his hometown.

City SC subbed in Nicholas Gioacchini for Klauss in the 71st minute and in the 78th minute subbed in Josh Yaro and Kyle Hiebert to bolster the defense, taking out Nilsson and Lowen.

But just four minutes later, on a free kick, Galaxy’s Billy Sharp put in a shot from short range to tie the game. After that, it just became a matter of running out the clock, which got a little dicier with nine minutes of stoppage time.

Rasmus Alm, who was questionable because of a nagging groin injury, wasn’t on the game-day roster, which allowed Celio Pompeu to make the roster again after missing out the past three games. Hiebert didn’t start for the first time he was available and on full rest this season. Carnell used two attacking outside backs, Anthony Markanich on the left and Akil Watts on the right.