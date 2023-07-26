St. Louis City SC will face Club America for its second game in Leagues Cup play on Thursday, July 27.

The game is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. CDT.

City SC, 13-2-8, enters at the top of the MLS Western Conference and is 2-2 in the last four outings. The team’s first game of the Leagues Cup tournament, which was delayed four hours due to inclement weather, resulted in a 2-1 loss to Columbus Crew on July 23.

Club America, 1-0-1, is a team in the Mexican soccer league, Liga MX. Its first win of the 2023-24 season was a 3-0 win over Puebla on July 15.

The Leagues Cup tournament, which includes the MLS and Liga MX, is in its inaugural season.

How to watch STL City SC vs. Club America on TV, live stream

Game time: 9 p.m. CDT on Thursday, July 27

Location: CityPark in St. Louis, Missouri

TV Channel: Apple TV

Online live stream: Apple TV

Online radio broadcast: Radio broadcasts can be streamed via Apple TV and MLS Season Pass

Online terrestrial radio broadcast: KYKY-FM 98.1 (English), KXOK-FM 102.9 (Spanish)

Bradley Carnell is the head coach of St. Louis City SC. Andre Jardine is the head coach of Club America.