Thunderstorms in Columbus, Ohio, delayed the start of St. Louis City SC's Leagues Cup match with the Columbus Crew. The match, which had been schedule to start at 6:30 p.m. Central, won't start until after 9 p.m. The teams will still have to do warmups once they are cleared to enter the field.

Storms continue to pop up to the west of the stadium and then head east, and each new storm requires another delay until lightning has left the area.

Rules for the Leagues Cup say after an initial 45-minute delay, a second delay can be made, but after that, the game must be suspended. If suspended, the match must be played in 24 to 48 hours.

With City SC playing Club America at CityPark on Thursday, the match would be played as soon as possible, which should mean Monday night at Lower.com field.

City SC is no stranger to rain delays. The team's match with FC Cincinnati was delayed two hours and 10 minutes by rain, and then City SC came out and beat the league's top team 5-1. The team's game at FC Dallas on May 6 was stopped by rain five minutes into the second half and City SC had to make a separate trip to Dallas on June 7 to play the final 40 minutes. (City SC lost 2-0.)

City SC's last MLS game before the Leagues Cup break, against Inter Miami CF, was delayed 20 minutes by storms.