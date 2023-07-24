The trip from St. Louis to Columbus, Ohio, isn’t very long. It is, in fact, one of the shorter trips City SC will take all season. But on Sunday night, and into Monday morning, it turned into a marathon.

After a weather delay that was pushing toward four hours, City SC fell 2-1 to the Columbus Crew in its opening match in the Leagues Cup before a few thousand persistent fans at Lower.com Field in Columbus. Because of a series of strong thunderstorms that kept popping up across central Ohio, the match didn’t kick off until 11:16 p.m. in Columbus and didn’t end until about 1:15 a.m. The match went so late that City SC couldn’t fly home after the game as planned and had to spend the night in Columbus, and the team isn’t quite sure when its charter plane will be able to come and get it to bring it home on Monday.

“Obviously not a great day,” said midfielder Eduard Lowen, who made his first start since June 11 and also served as captain for the day, “to wait so many hours at an away game, lose that game, then stay another day in the hotel, but at the end of the day, it is what it is. We have to take it, recover as quickly as possible and go back to the next game on Thursday.”

City SC gave up two goals in the first half hour of play and chased the game from there, finally getting a goal in the 85th minute and then very nearly pulling even a few minutes later, something which would have taken the sting out of a long day.

The good news, of course, is that the loss doesn’t hurt City SC in the standings, since the game is part of the Leagues Cup, an in-season tournament between teams in Major League Soccer and teams in Mexico’s Liga MX, and not part of the regular season. The loss, however, does hurt the team in the tournament. City SC faces Club America from Mexico on Thursday night at CityPark in its second and final first round game. (That game is scheduled to start at 9 p.m., which originally seemed ridiculously late but which after Sunday's delay seems downright reasonable.)

A tie would keep City SC alive to advance (the top two teams move on), as long as it wins the penalty kick shootout afterward, but it would need Club America to lose its next match. A win for City SC would be better but even then, the team’s fate wouldn’t be known until after Club America and Columbus play July 31.

Though the start of the game was delayed a bit over 3½ hours, the rains actually hit before the teams went out for pregame warmups, so in the end it was closer to five hours the teams spent in their dressing rooms before the game. City SC has some experience waiting out storms, having had a 2:10 delay before the Cincinnati game April 15, but this was twice that.

“We tried to keep ourselves busy,” Lowen said, “with different games. Some guys were playing with a ball, some were chilling, other guys were playing other games to waste time.”

City SC coach Bradley Carnell and his staff were able to watch online the entirety of City2’s game at San Jose (a 1-1 tie, with a loss in the penalty shootout) during the break.

“To get out after close to five hours to try and ramp yourself up takes a lot of courage and it takes a lot of will and desire,” Carnell said. “We started the game pretty well, nearly got a goal in the first couple of minutes, and then small moments define games. Two set pieces and then we’re caught behind the eight ball. … I thought we did a lot of good things right this evening. But then you see when you’re slightly late with our principles, a good passing team can stretch you and they did once or twice, and then you saw good times when we turn over the ball up high and create really dangerous moments.”

Both Columbus goals came on set pieces, the first on a free kick, the second on a penalty kick. Carnell took this opportunity to rest the two main pieces of the defense, goalkeeper Roman Burki and center back Tim Parker, who are both the team’s two oldest players and its two leaders in playing time. Ben Lundt started in goal and Jonathan Bell and Lucas Bartlett were the center backs, and Bell and Bartlett both figured in Columbus’ two goals.

It was a foul on Bell that gave Columbus a free kick from about 22 yards in the 11th minute. City SC’s Celio Pompeu left his spot at the back post just to join the wall just before the kick, but Lucas Zelarayan’s kick curled through the gap between Pompeu and the end of the wall, into the spot he had vacated, while Lundt never moved and City SC was down 1-0.

In the 28th minute, Columbus forward Cucho Hernandez redirected a cross in the box that caught the left arm of Bartlett to give Columbus a penalty kick, which Hernandez converted to make it 2-0.

“Sometimes we were open too much through the middle,” Carnell said, “sometimes then we protect the middle and then it's open on the side. I just thought we could have been a little bit more proactive in the mind and then the body could follow, and we played a little bit of catch up like that, which could be understandable after a five-hour wait in the locker room and not knowing if we're playing tonight and every three minutes there's an update and then there's no update. It just becomes a lottery how you start the game and how you come out. We just have to now turn our focus to Thursday and regroup and get ready to go.”

It was Lowen who had a scoring chance in the first minute, only to shoot wide.

“It would have been a whole different game,” Lowen said. “We had some transition moments, but we didn’t use them properly. We were making the wrong decisions, going 1 v. 1 while the other guy is just standing in a good spot and we didn’t see him or didn’t play the ball or decided to do something else, while the better decision would have been to take another pass, or do a cutback.”

Lowen came out in the 61st minute, 15 minutes more than had been scheduled for him. Carnell said he felt good enough at the half that they extended his minutes.

City SC didn’t get its goal until the 85th minute, by which point Carnell had subbed out most of his attacking starters. Nicholas Gioacchini flicked an Indiana Vassilev corner kick off of Columbus’ Jacen Russell-Rowe and it bounced into the net. Two minutes later, City SC almost tied the game when a cross from Jared Stroud, one of several substitutes who brought life into the attack late in the game, crossed the ball into the box. It took a deflection and Gioacchini couldn’t get his foot on the ball for what would have been a promising chance.