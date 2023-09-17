Desperate times call for desperate measures, so with St. Louis City SC down 1-0 in the 80th minute Saturday night in Houston and really needing to get something out its trip to Texas, City SC coach Bradley Carnell took out left back Anthony Markanich and put in Indiana Vassilev.

“I think that's the first time that I played there in my life,” Vassilev said.

Vassilev is a midfielder by trade, and he has played both in a defensive and attacking midfield role for City SC this season. But with Markanich getting worn down and the next left back option, Kyle Hiebert, not providing much of a scoring threat, Carnell turned to Vassilev, who has shown himself adept at doing whatever has been asked of him this season. His venture forward in the 87th minute set up Klauss for the goal that earned City SC a 1-1 tie at Shell Energy Stadium.

A tie rather than a loss may have made a difference of only one point, but it meant the world to City SC. The tie meant City SC got two points out of its run of three straight road games and after the sting of blowing a 2-0 lead against the Los Angeles Galaxy on Sunday and getting only a tie and a point, they’ll take it.

“You don't feel empty going home,” Vassilev said. “You feel like you fought hard for 90 minutes and you got a point away from home. We have to learn from a couple of things but you just go on to the next game and we're happy with the point away from a home.”

“It's a statement performance tonight,” Carnell said, “without the three points but still a statement tonight.”

With five games to play in the regular season, City has a six-point lead on Los Angeles FC, which has one more game to play than City SC and which will be in CityPark on Wednesday for as big a game as you could hope to find in the Western Conference. With a win, City SC would go nine points up on the defending MLS champs and not only clinch a playoff spot but take a sizable step toward wrapping up the conference title. Lose and LAFC will be three points back.

City SC is seven points up on third-place Seattle and eight points ahead of fourth-place Vancouver, but the Whitecaps have two more games to play than City SC.

City SC had been trailing since Houston scored just before halftime. City SC had its chances but couldn't see any of them home.

Stepping up again was Klauss, who has scored in each of his two games since moving back into the starting lineup after missing four months with a quad injury. The goal was his seventh of the season and he’s starting to look like he did at the start of the season, when he had five goals in the first five games. On Saturday, with Samuel Adeniran out because of a red-card suspension, Klauss played as a lone striker.

“You can see the qualities he possesses,” Carnell said. “He's a real holdup striker with skill, speed and savviness. When Klauss is playing at that confidence level, he's really difficult to construct a plan against. He's able to draw people, he floats between the lines, he runs the line, like we saw on multiple occasions. So really happy about a lot of what we saw tonight and I'm sure he can be proud of his performance tonight.”

“I think there’s a lot of work to do yet,” Klauss said in a postgame interview with Apple TV, “but I’m feeling much better. My first 90 minutes after five months, with two goals in two games, so I’m feeling pretty well and I’m happy with my performance.”

The goal was a classic bit of teamwork, as everyone on City SC except for goalkeeper Roman Burki touched the ball on its way into the net. Njabulo Blom played a free kick back to Josh Yaro, who had just come on for Joakim Nilsson, who gave it Tim Parker, who gave it back to Yaro. He played it to Jake Nerwinski on the right side and the attack was on.

Nerwinski passed forward to Nicholas Gioacchini, who one-touched it back to Nokkvi Thorisson, who moved into the center of the field and passed to Eduard Lowen. Lowen moved to his left to the top of the penalty area and saw Vassilev darting in from the left side. Vassilev took the pass and instantly crossed it back to Tomas Ostrak at the penalty spot. Houston goalkeeper Steve Clark blocked Ostrak's shot with his right hand but the rebound fell right to Klauss, who headed it in. From beginning to end, the play took 31 seconds.

“I just felt like I could make that run in behind,” Vassilev said. “I know Edu was more than capable of playing that ball. We all know his quality so I thought I'd give him an option. ... Edu plays a very good ball, like perfect weight. At that stage I'm one on one with the keeper. I don't know if I should shoot and I see Klauss to my right. I know Tomas is behind him. So I'm thinking if I can cut it back to Klauss, even if he misses it (which he did; he reached for the ball but couldn’t get his foot on it), it goes to Tomas and Tomas is at the edge of the box. I don't think we need to speak about Tomas’ finishing ability. So I just thought, I'll cut it back. If Klauss misses it. Tomas should be able to finish it. And Tomas puts a really good shot on target. And then Klauss does what he's paid to do. He's in the right spot at the right time. And for him quite a routine finish.”

And Vassilev was in the right spot on the field. Inserting Vassilev there wasn’t something Carnell had planned.

“The game gives you a different picture,” Carnell said, “and I just thought to force play over the outside channels just to get a fresh Indy, who will run the line, who will open up and get wide and serve good crosses in. Indy was very industrious. He played like a winger, he played like a left back so I really enjoyed what I saw in a moment, I wouldn't say of desperation, but we were trying to make a push up the game.”

“Maybe I wasn't doing some right things defensively,” Vassilev said. “I'm not too sure to be honest with you. I just tried to get forward as much as I could just because of the state of the game. I know we were down 1-0, so my mindset was just kind of go on and maybe forego some of those defensive responsibilities in the hopes that we could grab a goal and then once we grabbed a goal I guess I sat back a little bit more. I had no idea what I was doing really, to be honest with you. It seemed to have worked out for today.”