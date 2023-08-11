St. Louis City SC’s elimination from the Leagues Cup after group play was not in the team's plans. With the team having won four out of five games going into the tournament, the team had momentum it wanted to keep going, but couldn’t, instead losing its two games by a combined score of 6-1.

The team still may have been better off losing.

The team could use a breather, and that’s what it got. It will go three weeks-plus between its 4-0 loss to Club America of Mexico’s Liga MX on July 27 and when it resumes MLS play Aug. 20 against Austin, the same team it started the season against. That match will start an 11-game dash to the finish for the team in first place in the Western Conference. City SC resumed training Monday.

“We had some good time off, which was something we needed,” forward Nicholas Gioacchini said. “There was a little fatigue, mental and physical, so it was perfect to have a few days off.”

It was enough time for players to get out of town if they wanted, but not go too far. Midfielder Eduard Lowen went to the Bahamas. Defender Kyle Hiebert went home to Canada. Defender Josh Yaro went to Arkansas. (“Only 11 more states to visit,” he said.) Goalie Roman Burki went to Las Vegas to see his former team, Borussia Dortmund, beat Manchester United 3-2 in a friendly. Coach Bradley Carnell went to Branson.

“It was a bit of a bummer going out of the League Cup,” Carnell said. “Obviously we weren't thinking of any breaks at all. We wanted momentum. We had won four of the last five games. So momentum is always good. But then when you look at it, and you see that the guys were like just really fatigued at certain moments and be like, OK, now's the time to get a break and to shut it down and switch it off and focus on other things other than soccer for a few days.

“So we use that wisely. And I think the players, what they've shown over the last few days, they've done their own training regime, they've come back fit, they've come back strong, competitive. So it’s good.”

Even on vacation, they worked. So even while Lowen was swimming with sting rays in the Bahamas, he was also working out. “Actually a lot of workouts almost every day,” he said, “but it was good. It was very good. … . I think the break was very good for everybody. Not only physically but also mentally.”

Midseason breaks are common in European soccer. In the Bundesliga, where many of City SC’s players have played, the league takes a four-week break — known as “Die Winterpause” — in January, in part because it’s also just too cold to play. With an MLS season that begins with camp in early January and, if a team reaches the final, runs through December, a breather is welcome.

“You see nobody coming here with a bad mood, everybody's happy to be back here again,” Lowen said. “And I think that's very important. The couple of days of rest, vacation, wherever, there's something I think that was very important for everybody. Now we try to use this week to ramp up a little bit, to get in good shape and be as good prepared as possible for Austin again, and yeah, also trying to get back what we are good at.”

The week has had a bit of a training camp feel, with director of sports performance Jarryd Phillips overseeing a lot of the on-field activities. Half of the practice sessions Tuesday and Wednesday were devoted to fitness work, with weighted vests and bungee cords being used.

“It's a bit of a shock to the system,” Carnell said. “I wanted to bring the guys from a mental profile back to what we did in Florida. Just to take them back to those feelings, to take them back to the identity, to take them back to the principles and hopefully to get the same results going into that Austin game, Game One, now we're coming to Austin, Game 24. We're trying to get that similar feeling.”

To help things along, City SC will travel to Atlanta for a closed-door scrimmage Saturday night with Atlanta United at Atlanta’s practice facility. As with playing Austin to start the season and then to restart the season, this is another case of symmetry: Right before the season began, City SC played a closed-door scrimmage with Atlanta at CityPark.

“We didn't plan for this. We didn't want this,” Carnell said. “We were looking at playing our own, like a UPSL sort of setup, or even the U-17s, whatever, just to pick up a game, just to focus on us. And then the conversation started with Atlanta. We're like, ‘Yeah, they did it for us. Preseason, they came here. We'll return the compliment and go there.’ ”

To get the most players playing time, the plan is to play four 30-minute periods for 120 minutes rather than the 90 minutes of a standard game. Some of the younger players will travel with City2 to Minnesota for a game Sunday.

“We're probably going to treat it 70-50, maybe something like that,” Carnell said. “We don't want to just get guys 30 minutes and be done or 60 minutes. We're going to push them a little bit further.”