There was no denying it. St. Louis City SC came face to face with the reality Thursday night that, figuratively and literally, they are not in the same league as Club America.

Club America looked every bit like the powerhouse of Mexican soccer that it is, the perennial champion of Liga MX and the most storied club on the continent. City SC looked like, well, something less than that.

City SC lost to Club America 4-0 at CityPark, and from five minutes in, when Club America scored the first goal, the game was theirs. The loss eliminated City SC from the Leagues Cup, the tournament pitting MLS teams and Liga MX teams. But there’s an upside: City SC doesn’t play again until Aug. 20, giving the team a badly needed break.

“They looked like a hundred years old in their history,” said City SC coach Bradley Carnell. “We look like seven months old in our journey. So in some ways, I think it's clear for us as coaches, players, fans, staff, just to see where the level is at and where we are at. It's almost a relief in many ways because we’ve been living in a fairy tale, in a dream world and sort of proving people wrong the whole way and then you match up against an opposition like this and you get to kind of see where your levels are at, individually, tactically, collectively which is not a bad thing.

“Yes, the 4-0, the result is harsh and feels like boys against men but it's almost a great learning moment for our group just to show that there are other levels to strive for and to know what the thresholds are. We take this one on the chin and again, we had pretty decent moments, and then really subpar moments.”

“Club America is the best team we’ve played so far. They’re a great team,” said midfielder Eduard Lowen, who played 90 minutes for the first time since June 11. “They knew exactly how to hurt us and they did it every single time. They had great movement, great combinations, a lot of good technical players. Mentally, we could have been better. We could have been more physical. But today, it wasn’t a good day and we lost to a great team.”

It was the most lopsided loss of the season for City SC, surpassing a couple of 3-0 losses. Club America’s expected goals total of 2.91 was the high for a City SC opponent and City SC’s total of .32 was its lowest. Club America easily could have had more goals, as its precision passing sprung players in dangerous positions but goalkeeper Roman Burki got in the way.

“Today, we were not at our standards,” said Burki. “We didn’t trust in our principles. We tried to press sometimes, but it was not with 100 percent conviction. It was more like we tried and they outplayed us two or three times and we lost confidence in the plan, and I mean against the team that is very good on the ball, it's just deadly.

“We struggled with the ball a lot. Almost every time we won the ball, we gave it straight back. You have to run a lot against these teams and the goal would have been to run smart, but we were all over the place. Every time when it was dangerous, we weren’t there.”

Henry Martin, playing his first game for Club America this season after being away with the Mexican national team, started the scoring in the fifth minute, spinning around Tim Parker and then getting the ball back from Julian Quinones, Club America’s big offseason acquisition, and driving it with his first touch across the face of the goal and inside the far post.

Quinones barely got his head on a ball played into the box in the 51st minute to make it 2-0. Three minutes after that, Parker blocked a pass that caromed off teammate Kyle Hiebert and sent America's Kevin Alvarez in alone with no pressure to slot it home past Burki for a 3-0 lead. Alex Zendejas, who recently played for the U.S. national team in the Gold Cup, closed the scoring in the 77th minute.

City SC’s few dangerous chances came from late-game substitution Celio Pompeu.

“There was too much real estate between when we looked OK,” Carnell said, “and when we looked really poor. That's now for us the job, to close those gaps and to try and become a little more consistent when we come up against really good teams like this.

“This is a team that's been together for probably three years now, and they have added little bits and pieces, and you can see that continuity. You can see the jelling and the cohesion between the ranks, and again, I think if you just look at caliber of individual, there's 11 designated players that played for them in the starting lineup based on salary terms. We don't use this as excuses. We use this as learning and growing.”

And also, thanks to this game, resting, which may turn out be more valuable than any prize money for City SC. With no game until Aug. 20, Carnell is giving the team off until Aug. 5. When league play resumes, the team will still be atop the Western Conference and should be well-rested and ready to start its 11-game dash to the finish line. And the team could have a different look when it returns. Defender Joakim Nilsson is expected to make his St. Louis debut in City2’s match Saturday against LAFC2. Klauss has begun the team’s return-to-play protocol and is back working on the field, though how long it will take him to get up to speed after being out three months with a quad injury is another question. And new midfield acquisition Nokkvi Thorisson will be showing up as soon as he gets his work permit paperwork sorted out.

“I wanted to go to the next round,” Lowen said, “and I bet the other guys wanted to as well. So, I'm sure nobody booked any flights or anything. Now that we are out, we have a week off. I think that's going to be good for us, and we'll try to rest as well as possible and come with a fresh mind and body. Then we'll get back to the league again.”

“We got to hit the restart button,” Parker said, “so some guys get to take a little bit of a breather. And we’ll go from there. This game is not something we’re going to sit here and dwell on. We’ll look back on it and see what we could have done better, but the league is what matters to us now, that’s for sure.”

