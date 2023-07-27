St. Louis City SC was no match for Club America, which, on Thursday night at least, was in a different league, both figuratively and literally. Club America, one of the powerhouses of Mexico's Liga MX, scored early in each half, had plenty more chances in between and knocked City SC out of the Leagues Cup with a 4-0 win before a sellout crowd on a hot and steamy night at CityPark, with the temperature 90 degrees at the 9 p.m. kickoff.

With losses in both of its games in the tournament that features all the teams in Major League Soccer and in Liga MX, City SC now is off until Aug. 20, when it resumes MLS play with a match at home against Austin. And despite the two losses in the Leagues Cup, City SC will still be in first place in the Western Conference and be well rested to boot. This competition is totally separate from MLS play.

Columbus and Club America will be the two teams advancing from City SC’s group, with the winner being decided when teams meet in Columbus on July 31.

City SC, meanwhile, will get some time off. That will be welcome for some of the players, who have been grinding through a long season and can use a breather. It will also give City SC a chance to get healthy. Defender Joakim Nilsson may make his debut with City2 on Saturday and could be ready to step into the lineup when play resumes. And the Klauss watch continues as his absence has passed the three-month mark, and he’ll need some time to get back into game shape.

City SC scored just one goal in the two games, and it was knocked in by a Columbus player in the first game. There were some chances on Thursday, but the best ones came late in the game from sub Celio Pompeu, who twice forced diving saves on shots.

Henry Martin scored in the fifth minute, spinning around Tim Parker and then getting the ball back from Julian Quinones and driving it with his first touch back across the face of the goal and inside the far post. It was the first game of the season for Martin with Club America after he had played for Mexico in the team’s run to the Gold Cup championship.

Club America had some good scoring chances after that as their intricate passing repeatedly sprung players in the box, but goalie Roman Burki rose to the occasion several times, with three saves in the first half, and some Club America shots that were off target. Parker broke up one pass just before a potential Club America tap in, and Burki swallowed up a dangerous cross.

City SC managed just five shots in the first half, and only one required a save, a shot from about 35 yards by Eduard Lowen that went straight to goalkeeper Luis Malagon.

Six minutes into the second half, Club America went up 2-0 when Quinones got the barest of touches on a ball into the box from Leo Suarez, and then three minutes after that, Parker blocked a pass that caromed off Kyle Hiebert and sent Kevin Alvarez in alone on Burki. With no pressure, Alvarez was able to take his time to slot it home.

Alejandro Zendejas scored in the 77th minute for Club America, whose big win gave it an edge on goal difference, though the format of the tournament, with all games having a winner, will preclude it from playing for a tie in the final game.