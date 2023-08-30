St. Louis City SC has loaned Danish midfielder Isak Jensen to Viborg F.F. in Denmark’s first division though June of 2024.

Jensen, 19, is considered a good talent with a promising future, but was unable to get much playing time with the first team and has spent the past month playing for City2 in MLS Next Pro. Jensen made 13 appearances with City SC, with his only two starts coming in U.S. Open Cup matches.

He had a solid training camp and then hurt his ankle days before the season began, which kept him out of the team’s first four games. He then was a regular second-half sub for coach Bradley Carnell, but after the Chicago game on May 13, his playing time shrank noticeably and he was limited to late substitutions, often in stoppage time. For the past month, he has been training mostly with City2 and has played eight matches for them with a goal and two assists. With the team back to full health and with an abundance of midfielders and City2's season almost over, Jensen will be able to get playing time close to home in Denmark.

The Danish season is underway with teams having played six games. Viborg is in eighth with a 2-2-2 record after finishing tied for third last season.

Blom not called up

Midfielder Njabulo Blom was not named by South Africa to its roster for its two friendly matches during the upcoming international window. If selected, Blom would have missed City SC’s game with the Los Angeles Galaxy on Sept. 10.

Blom had been named to the provisional roster for the games, against Namibia on Sept. 9 and against the Democratic Republic of Congo on Sept. 12. The last time Blom was called in, for an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, he made the trip to South Africa but didn’t get in the game.

The other South African international in MLS, Bongokuhle Hlongwane of Minnesota United, also wasn’t called in.