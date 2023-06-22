Though 45 minutes on Wednesday night, St. Louis City SC coach Bradley Carnell liked what he got from his team, but in the second half, something wasn’t quite right. The team he saw on the field looked like the kind of team City SC had avoided being all season.

“We looked like an expansion team,” he said. “Just a little bit leggy, just a little bit slow in the thought process, just a little bit delayed in our actions.”

It has been easy to forget over the first half of the season that City SC is, in fact, an expansion team, but the team was laid bare at CityPark over the final 45 minutes of what turned out to be a 3-1 loss to Real Salt Lake. City SC is winless in its past three games, four if you want to count the finish of the Dallas game.

“Unfortunately, as a collective,” Carnell said, “we let our principles get away for certain moments. Individuals from the opposing team find spaces, little pockets of space to penalize and hurt us, because if our principles don't succeed in a 2 v. 1 mentality, gets interesting for the opponent.

“Growing moments for us. We are just looking for consistency now. We are looking to control games a little bit better. There's a couple of moments where small details, small moments get away from us over the last two, three games. This is a good challenge to have. So yeah, we pick our lips up off the ground and move on to Saturday against San Jose.”

“It's frustrating,” said center back Tim Parker. “I think there's moments in games where we're able to get momentum and we're able to go and apply a lot of pressure and I felt like tonight we were a little bit late in some moments. And it felt like they were able to control the game with fouls and earning stuff. And usually those kinds of things we like to play in our hands.”

The loss snapped a four-game unbeaten streak at home for City SC and dropped them out of first place, though they fell only as far as second place. But the top of the Western Conference continues to congeal around them. The teams in second through seventh in the West are within three points of each other, so if City SC isn’t careful, it, like any other team in the West, can see some massive movement in the standings.

Another thing to consider is that the team is 0-2 and been outscored 6-2 without Eduard Lowen, as the team’s midfield engine missed his second game with a quad injury, and he’s still a month away, at least, from coming back. Carnell and his players can’t deny that Lowen is essential to the team’s success, but they also aren't about to say that they are helpless without him.

“Edu is one of our key players,” said midfielder Njabulo Blom, who was back in the starting lineup after returning from South Africa on Monday afternoon. “We missed him on the pitch obviously, but obviously us guys had to work and be technically good. He's the one who's able to start the play for us, and we struggled to start the play today. It was a bit tough for us, but we have to work as a team.”

“We have to figure out how to play with who we have on the field,” said striker Nicholas Gioacchini, who scored in his fourth straight game and has upped his season total to eight goals, the eighth-most in the league. “That’s what it’s about. We’re not going to play with 10 men. So whoever takes his spot, we have to help him get up to speed and get the rhythm. It’s tough. There’s a learning curve. It’s normal. It’s unfortunate, but it is what it is.”

The team has figured out how to replace the offense that came from striker Klauss, who’s also out for another month, but City SC hasn’t figured out how to keep getting offense from everybody else. Not only has Gioacchini scored in four straight games, he’s also scored the past four goals for City SC. Starting with his penalty kick late in the Houston game, he then scored the lone goal against the Los Angeles Galaxy, the lone goal against Nashville and now the lone goal against Salt Lake. Nobody else has scored since June 3.

“It means the supply is getting better at finding Niko,” Carnell said. “Can other guys now be more of a goal threat; can we finish off with final plays; can we be more fluid in our attacks? We wanted to emphasize a little bit more in the crossing end today and we scored from a cross, which is a good thing.

“We look at moments like this to get better in the final third. I know the boys work incredibly hard at the final third. We know that movement off the ball is key. Supporting runs are key, and the back line being connected and compact, just to sustain the waves of attack for us in our attacking moments. But Gio is on a good run of form. He's got a good nose for goal and his movements are excellent.”

And just like in Nashville on Saturday, mistakes were punished. Fifteen minutes in, Parker stepped in front of a Salt Lake player in their end of the field to steal a ball. But he couldn't keep the ball and when it turned over, it sent RSL on a quick counter with the numbers in its favor because Parker was so far up the field. Danny Musovski took the ball down the right side, and passed to Damir Kreilach, who drew defender Jake Nerwinski to him and then let the ball run through his legs to an open Diego Luna at the top of the box, who shot it past Roman Burki going the other way for the goal.

“It's kind of one of our principles to try to forward defend,” Parker said, “and it just hits me straight in the kneecap and kind of goes to one of them and he hits the first-time bomb. So, it's a tough one to swallow, but it's something that we're expected to do as a backline. Sometimes you can get punished for it, sometimes you can get rewarded for it.”

Six minutes later, Gioacchini got City SC even. Nerwinski put a ball into the box for Gioacchini, who had Salt Lake’s Justin Glad yanking on his jersey and trying to hold him down. Despite that, Gioacchini was able to leap high enough to get his head on the ball and put it in off goalie Gavin Beavers’ fingertips.

That put the teams on equal footing at the half, but RSL scored three minutes into the second to regain control. Celio Pompeu had a chance to get the ball out of his own end but a hard touch gave away possession and a series of short passes got the ball into the box, where a sweet back heel pass by Maikel Chang, who had just come on at halftime, found an open Kreilach and he scored from 10 yards out.

Kreilach pretty much put the game away with his second goal, in the 66th minute, when defender Andrew Brady got forward and crossed to him at the top of the box and he squeezed the shot through traffic inside the near post. On a day when City SC's expected goals total was 0.7, its second-lowest of the season, a comeback was going to be tough.

“It was a bit of being sluggish, not pressing at the right time, not being in the right place,” Blom said. “Communication also was a big factor today. So, I think we have to take the loss and then we move to Saturday's game.”

